Tributes paid to father and son shot dead in villages six miles apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tributes paid to father and son shot dead in villages six miles apart

By Press Association
A couple lays flowers at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
A couple lays flowers at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire. (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Tributes have been paid to a father and son who were shot dead in two villages six miles apart, with a detective saying a custody battle was an “active line of inquiry”.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the shootings in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday evening.

The pair who died have been named locally as builder Gary Dunmore, 57, and his 32-year-old son Josh Dunmore, who also worked in the trades.

Gary was described by a neighbour, who gave his name only as Stuart, as a “legend” and said Josh was a “passionate guy”.

A floral tribute left to Josh said the 32-year-old’s “son was a very lucky boy to have a dad like you”, while another said he “fought every day” for his “precious boy”.

Shootings in Cambridgeshire.
(PA Graphics)

Police were called to reports of gunshots at a property in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, just after 9pm.

The body of a 32-year-old man was found inside the property with a gunshot wound.

At 9.37pm, police were called by a person in Sutton, near Ely, also reporting hearing gunshots.

The body of a 57-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds at a property in The Row.

Cambridgeshire incident
Flowers left at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Detective chief superintendent Jon Hutchinson, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Working with local residents and family members we quite quickly established that the two victims were related and they were father and son.”

He said that the “primary line of investigation” was that the incident related to a “familial issue”.

“It’s been widely reported in the media that this may relate to a custody battle,” he said. “I can confirm that is an active line of inquiry for us.”

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, who police say were from the local area, were arrested at a hotel just outside Cambridge.

A 66-year-old man was arrested by armed officers on the motorway in the Worcester area in the early hours of Thursday.

“Following his arrest, his vehicle was searched and I can confirm we have recovered a firearm,” Mr Hutchinson said.

Cambridgeshire incident
Forensics officers at the scene in The Row in Sutton, near Ely, Cambridgeshire, where police found the body of a 57-year-old man who had died from gunshot wounds (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Police are investigating whether the firearm was legally owned.

A tribute left to Josh Dunmore, at the scene in Bluntisham, said: “This week was supposed to be a celebration for you and your precious boy.

“I pray that you can rest in peace knowing you fought every day for (him).”

Another said: “Josh, you shined such a bright light over everyone around you.

“It was impossible not to smile when you’re around. You’re going to be missed so much.”

Cambridgeshire incident
The scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, where police found the body of a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound (Joe Giddens/ PA)

A further tribute said “rest easy Josh”, adding: “Your son was a very lucky boy to have a dad like you.

“Your bubbly personality will be dearly missed.”

Meanwhile, a neighbour of Gary Dunmore, who gave his name only as Stuart, said: “He was so friendly, happy, smiley – just the perfect neighbour.”

The 42-year-old software worker added: “If he heard you pant in the garden… he would pop his head over the fence and go: ‘you got the right tools mate?’.

“He couldn’t do any more for any person. There was not a malicious bone in his body.”

He added: “What tribute could you pay to somebody who could never meet you without the biggest smile?”

“There is no way that he would have deserved this at all.”

Flowers left at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Flowers left at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Stuart said that he also knew Josh Dunmore.

“He was just such a passionate guy,” he said.

Neighbours near two semi-detached houses sealed off by murder detectives in Sutton described hearing gunshots on Wednesday night and seeing armed police arrive shortly after.

Police said they are not in a position to name either victim because formal identification has not been carried out.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the major crime unit, said: “These events will be shocking to local people and there will be understandable concerns within local communities, however, we are treating the attacks as targeted and there is no wider risk to the general public.”

He said officers have been in touch with family and friends of the victims and they are helping the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting Operation Scan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
2
Andrew Blaney outside Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip
3
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash
4
CR0041932, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Dr Ian Robertson, of Ian Robertson Dental Car in Broughty Ferry, is stepping away from the practice at the end of April after 23 years I've spoken to him about the reasons why and what he is hoping to do now he is (semi-retiring). He is happy to be pictured at the practice. Picture shows; Ian Robertson in his surgery, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 30th March 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years
5
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dundee shops out to create ‘vibrant’ city centre – here’s which ones will open…
5
6
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
7
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
12
8
UFC president Dana White has donated £10,000 to support the cost of Myla Ray's brain surgery. Image: PA/Stevie Ray
UFC president Dana White donates £10,000 to help Fife MMA star Stevie Ray’s daughter,…
9
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
4
10
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats

More from The Courier

The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
McPake is delighted to get Todd tied down on a new deal. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…
Kevin Lobban (right) nearly hit an employee after the petrol pump wrecking spree.
MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school
The Isle of May will reopen to the public. Image: Patricia and Angus Macdonald/ NatureScot
Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure
Elderly people are being asked to hand over money (stock picture). Image: Ruslan Guzov
Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam
Kevin Bowie (left) has failed in an appeal regarding the death of Michael McArthur (right).
Company boss fails in appeal after Perthshire death fall
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals

Editor's Picks

Most Commented