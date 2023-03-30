Concerns raised that Poole Harbour oil leak still poses ‘significant threat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Concerns raised that Poole Harbour oil leak still poses ‘significant threat’

By Press Association
Dorset Wildlife Trust expressed concerns that the oil leak has not been contained (Ben Birchall/PA)
Dorset Wildlife Trust expressed concerns that the oil leak has not been contained (Ben Birchall/PA)

Concerns have been raised that oil that leaked into Poole Harbour has not been contained and continues to pose a “significant threat” to seabirds and marine wildlife.

About 200 barrels of reservoir fluid made up of 85% water and 15% oil were released into Owers Bay on Sunday from the pipeline operated by gas company Perenco, prompting a major containment and clean-up operation to protect the sensitive natural habitats in the area.

Earlier in the week, the RSPB said that at least 15 seabirds had been spotted with oil on their feathers following the leak.

Poole oil spill
Up to 15 birds had been spotted with oil smudges on their feathers following the leak, the RSPB said (Ian Ballam/RSPB/PA)

Now the Dorset Wildlife Trust has expressed its concern that the leak has not been contained and it released a statement saying: “Following the oil spill from the Perenco pipeline in Poole Harbour, there are reports of oil deposits washing up on the west and north shorelines on Brownsea Island.

“It is an incredibly sensitive time for many seabirds gathering and foraging for food in preparation for the breeding season.

“The pollution continues to present a significant threat to the birds and marine wildlife in Poole Harbour, an internationally important wetland and Special Protection Area (SPA) which is a haven for wildlife including Sandwich terns, avocets and oyster catchers.”

It added: “Dorset Wildlife Trust staff and volunteers are continuing to closely monitor wildlife on the Brownsea lagoon and the shorelines for oil deposits and liaising with PHC (Poole Harbour Commissioners) to raise concerns and appropriate actions.

Aerial Brownsea Island Dorset England UK
There were reports of oil deposits washing up on the west and north shorelines on Brownsea Island in Poole Harbour (Alamy/PA)

“Visitors to the area are asked to follow the safety advice issued by PHC and not to enter the water around Poole Harbour.”

Chief executive Brian Bleese said: “Whilst we were initially encouraged and reassured by the action taken to contain the oil spill, it would appear that the containment has not been fully effective.

“It is now a matter of urgency that Perenco commit to deploying more resources to clean up the oil before it has a potentially devastating impact on the bird breeding season. We will not have a full picture of the damage caused to wildlife for weeks, if not months.

“We are also particularly concerned about the shellfish and mollusc populations which feed by filtering seawater and whole populations of fish species which could be contaminated by the pollution, in turn affecting seabirds and seals.”

The Poole Harbour area, as seen from Hamworthy Park beach, Dorset
The Poole Harbour area as seen from Hamworthy Park beach, Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Jim Stewart, chief executive of PHC, told the PA news agency the oil had been contained and was being cleaned up as it reached the harbour shores.

He said: “It is being contained around where the leak occurred which is in Owers Bay.

“We have double booms so it is very much being contained but as it is already out in the water in the harbour, when it comes ashore we are sending out teams to deal with it.”

The PHC said in a statement that “good progress” had been made with the clean-up operation following 327 survey reports using drone surveillance.

It said: “A further 31,000 litres of liquid has been recovered overnight. Four containment booms are in place along with absorbent booms and this is proving effective at containing oil that leaked into Poole Harbour on Sunday.

“PHC continue to work continuously with an environmental team including the Environment Agency and Natural England in order to agree the most effective strategy to deal with the incident, and additional manpower from oil spill pollution companies has been assigned to the operation.

“There are few areas in the harbour that have a light sheen which, where possible, can be absorbed or will naturally disperse, and any sightings should be reported to harbour control on 01202 440 230.

“The main focus remains around the site of the leak in Ower Bay, however clean-up teams are being sent to other parts of the harbour as and when oil has been identified.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
2
Andrew Blaney outside Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip
3
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash
4
CR0041932, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Dr Ian Robertson, of Ian Robertson Dental Car in Broughty Ferry, is stepping away from the practice at the end of April after 23 years I've spoken to him about the reasons why and what he is hoping to do now he is (semi-retiring). He is happy to be pictured at the practice. Picture shows; Ian Robertson in his surgery, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 30th March 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years
5
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dundee shops out to create ‘vibrant’ city centre – here’s which ones will open…
5
6
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
7
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
12
8
UFC president Dana White has donated £10,000 to support the cost of Myla Ray's brain surgery. Image: PA/Stevie Ray
UFC president Dana White donates £10,000 to help Fife MMA star Stevie Ray’s daughter,…
9
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
4
10
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats

More from The Courier

The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
McPake is delighted to get Todd tied down on a new deal. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…
Kevin Lobban (right) nearly hit an employee after the petrol pump wrecking spree.
MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school
The Isle of May will reopen to the public. Image: Patricia and Angus Macdonald/ NatureScot
Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure
Elderly people are being asked to hand over money (stock picture). Image: Ruslan Guzov
Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam
Kevin Bowie (left) has failed in an appeal regarding the death of Michael McArthur (right).
Company boss fails in appeal after Perthshire death fall
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals

Editor's Picks

Most Commented