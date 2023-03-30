Free Lolita: Campaigners reveal plan to return orca to ocean after 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Free Lolita: Campaigners reveal plan to return orca to ocean after 50 years

By Press Association
Lolita the orca is to be returned to the Pacific Ocean (Nuri Vallbona/Miami Herald via AP, File)
Lolita the orca is to be returned to the Pacific Ocean (Nuri Vallbona/Miami Herald via AP, File)

A coalition of a theme park owner, animal rights group and NFL owner announced on Thursday that a plan is in place to return Lolita – an orca that has lived in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium for more than 50 years – to her home waters in the Pacific.

“I’m excited to be a part of Lolita’s journey to freedom,” Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said during a news conference announcing the agreement. “I know Lolita wants to get to free waters.”

The time frame for moving the 57-year-old, 2,267-kilogram orca could be six to nine months or even longer, Mr Irsay said.

He added that he became part of the mission because “the story of Lolita is near and dear” to his heart.

Free Lolita
Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, is backing the move to return Lolita to the Pacific Ocean (Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald via AP)

Mr Irsay is partnering with Eduardo Albor, who heads the Dolphin Company which owns the Seaquarium, and the non-profit Friends of Lolita, co-founded by environmentalist Pritam Singh, to move Lolita from her marine park tank that measures 80ft by 35ft (24m by 11m) and is 20 feet (six metres) deep.

Overall the mission will cost up to 20 million US dollars (£16 million), the group said.

The plan is to transport Lolita by plane to Pacific waters off Washington state, where she will initially swim inside a large net while trainers and veterinarians teach her how to catch fish, Mr Irsay said.

The orca will be under 24-hour care until she acclimates to her new surroundings.

Free Lolita
A tank at Miami Seaquarium has been home for Lolita since the 1970s (Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald via AP)

Lolita’s caretakers at the Seaquarium are already preparing her for the journey, officials said.

The Dolphin Company took ownership of the park in 2021 and last year announced it would no longer stage shows with Lolita, under an agreement with federal regulators.

The company operates 27 other parks and habitats in Mexico, Argentina, the Caribbean and Italy.

Lolita was captured in Penn Cove off the coast of Washington in 1970 when she was about four years old. She was initially called Tokitae, or Toki.

During the 1960s and 1970s, dozens of Pacific North West whales were caught for display in marine theme parks.

The whale-capture industry argued that there were many orcas in the sea and some could be sustainably caught.

Animal rights activists, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), have long fought for Lolita to spend her final years back home in a controlled setting.

Activists often protest along the road that runs by the Seaquarium, which they have referred to as an “abusement park”.

Peta said it does not want Lolita to suffer the same fate as her partner, Hugo, who died in 1980 from a brain aneurysm after ramming his head repeatedly into the tank’s walls.

Mr Albor said on Thursday that as his company was in the process of acquiring the Seaquarium, he and his daughter visited as tourists.

He said his daughter became upset while watching Lolita’s show, even as many other people in the crowd were squealing in delight.

He said his daughter told him “his place is too small for Lolita” and made him promise to help the orca if his company bought the park.

“That touched me,” Mr Albor said.

Miami-Dade County mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, described the agreement as historic, saying, “So many have hoped and prayed for this result for many, many years.”

Mr Irsay said many hurdles lie ahead including securing government permits and working out all the details of the move, but the deal announced on Thursday is a first step toward freedom for Lolita.

“It has always been our commitment at the Dolphin Company that we place the highest priority on the well-being of the animals above all else,” Albor said.

“Finding a better future for Lolita is one of the reasons that motivated us to acquire the Miami Seaquarium.”

The Seaquarium opened in 1955 on Virginia Key east of downtown Miami.

It features a variety of creatures including dolphins, sea lions, manatees, reef fish and sharks, and was the filming location for 88 episodes of the Flipper TV series as well as movies in the 1960s.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
2
Andrew Blaney outside Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip
3
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash
4
CR0041932, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Dr Ian Robertson, of Ian Robertson Dental Car in Broughty Ferry, is stepping away from the practice at the end of April after 23 years I've spoken to him about the reasons why and what he is hoping to do now he is (semi-retiring). He is happy to be pictured at the practice. Picture shows; Ian Robertson in his surgery, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 30th March 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years
5
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dundee shops out to create ‘vibrant’ city centre – here’s which ones will open…
5
6
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
7
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
12
8
UFC president Dana White has donated £10,000 to support the cost of Myla Ray's brain surgery. Image: PA/Stevie Ray
UFC president Dana White donates £10,000 to help Fife MMA star Stevie Ray’s daughter,…
9
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
4
10
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats

More from The Courier

The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
McPake is delighted to get Todd tied down on a new deal. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…
Kevin Lobban (right) nearly hit an employee after the petrol pump wrecking spree.
MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school
The Isle of May will reopen to the public. Image: Patricia and Angus Macdonald/ NatureScot
Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure
Elderly people are being asked to hand over money (stock picture). Image: Ruslan Guzov
Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam
Kevin Bowie (left) has failed in an appeal regarding the death of Michael McArthur (right).
Company boss fails in appeal after Perthshire death fall
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals

Editor's Picks

Most Commented