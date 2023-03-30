Meadows to be established at historic English sites to mark King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meadows to be established at historic English sites to mark King’s coronation

By Press Association
Wildflowers at Stonehenge in Wiltshire (English Heritage/PA)
Wildflowers at Stonehenge in Wiltshire (English Heritage/PA)

One hundred wildflower meadows are to be created or enhanced at historic sites across England including Stonehenge and Westminster’s Jewel Tower in celebration of the King’s coronation.

English Heritage said the project would leave a natural legacy by working to restore the country’s lost flower-rich glasslands, in tribute to Charles’s love of the natural world.

Some 97% of the UK’s meadows have disappeared since the 1930s, with many remaining fragments left unprotected.

Work taking place to create the meadow at the Jewel Tower in the heart of Westminster (English Heritage/PA)

Seventy-five of the meadows will be brand new and 25 are existing ones which will be developed.

English Heritage’s chosen locations include 43 castles and forts, 22 abbeys and priories and 10 historic houses.

Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire, Queen Victoria’s former home Osborne on the Isle of Wight and Tintagel Castle in Cornwall are among them.

Wildflowers at Tintagel Castle in Cornwall
Wildflowers at Tintagel Castle in Cornwall (English Heritage/PA)

At the world-famous prehistoric stone circle Stonehenge in Wiltshire, a new field of wildflowers is planned for outside the visitor centre to greet people on arrival.

The banks of the monument are already a county wildlife site, with flowers such as orchids found in the outer grassland near the stones.

The Jewel Tower near the Palace of Westminster in London was built around 1365 to house Edward III’s treasures and is one of only two buildings from the medieval palace to survive the fire of 1834.

Gardeners prepare a lawn outside the Jewel Tower with the Palace of Westminster in the background (English Heritage/PA)

A lawned area, formerly part of the Palace Garden, has been cleared and overseeded with wildflower to create a new native species-rich meadow in the heart of central London.

At the gothic ruins of Whitby Abbey, the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula, a new meadow will be established over a number of years through careful management as part of a long-term project.

Tintagel and Osborne’s existing meadows will be enhanced and diversified.

A new meadow will also be created at Whitby Abbey
A new meadow will also be created at Whitby Abbey (English Heritage/PA)

Charles, who will be crowned on May 6, is known to be a passionate gardener who is committed to organic farming, promoting biodiversity and has long campaigned in the fight against climate change.

Kate Mavor, English Heritage’s chief executive, said: “The King’s coronation is a significant moment in history and we wanted to mark it in a meaningful way, in a way that combines two of His Majesty’s passions – nature and heritage.

“We’re creating more natural spaces at the heart of our historic properties, ensuring that wildflowers and wildlife can flourish there once again, and helping our visitors to step back into history and experience something with which the sites’ historic occupants would have been familiar.”

Royal visit to Cornwall
Charles is known for his love of the natural world (Ben Birchall/PA)

She added: “In a decade’s time, our coronation pledge will be an inspiring legacy of established, restored and new meadows at 100 of our historic sites – big and small – right across England.”

Working with wildlife groups and volunteers, English Heritage will source seeds from existing meadows in the area to ensure the reintroduction of viable, local species of wildflower to each site.

Plantlife, a charity dedicated to saving wild plants and fungi, is partnering with English Heritage on the initiative, offering resources and skills.

Ian Dunn, Plantlife’s chief executive said the project offered “a lifeline to a hundred key grassland sites and their associated wildlife, and focuses on a chapter of English natural history lost and all but forgotten”.

