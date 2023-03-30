Trump’s legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Trump’s legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

The hush money case in New York that has led to criminal charges against Donald Trump is just one of a number of investigations that could pose legal problems for the former US president.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Mr Trump, confirmed on Thursday that he had been informed that the former US president had been indicted on charges involving payments made during the 2016 campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. The specific charges were not immediately made public.

Former president Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington
Former president Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Mr Trump faces a string of other inquiries as he campaigns for another term in 2024, including a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, a probe in Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, and an investigation in Georgia looking into whether he and his allies illegally interfered in the state’s 2020 election.

Mr Trump, a Republican, has denied any wrongdoing and says he is being targeted by Democrats trying to keep him from reclaiming the White House.

Here is a look at the probes under way in various states and venues:

– Mar-a-Lago

Of all the inquiries Mr Trump faces, a Justice Department probe into the retention of top secret government documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, could present the most significant legal jeopardy, with investigators saying in court filings last year that they were examining potential violations of multiple felony statutes.

A Uniformed Secret Service officer stands at the entrance to former President Donal Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday
A uniformed Secret Service officer stands at the entrance to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday (Gerald Herbert/AP)

As part of that inquiry, agents and prosecutors have spent months interviewing multiple people close to Mr Trump, including an aide who was seen on surveillance video moving boxes of documents at the property, as they examine whether Mr Trump or his representatives sought to obstruct the classified documents probe.

Federal officials obtained a search warrant last year to search his home, convincing a Florida judge there was probable cause of criminal activity there, including the wilful retention of national defence information – a statute that by itself carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

A grand jury in Washington has been hearing evidence in the investigation. Prosecutors last year granted limited immunity to one close Trump ally to secure his testimony and more recently were able to compel the testimony of a Trump lawyer said to have drafted a document stating that a diligent search for classified records had been conducted.

Attorney general Merrick Garland in November named Jack Smith, a veteran war crimes prosecutor who previously led the Justice Department’s public integrity section, to serve as special counsel for the Mar-a-Lago investigation and key aspects of a separate probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

– 2020 election and Capitol riot

Mr Smith has also been leading a team investigating efforts by Mr Trump and his allies to overturn the election that Mr Trump falsely claimed was stolen.

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the US Capitol in Washington on January 6 2021
Insurrectionists loyal to Donald Trump breach the US Capitol in Washington on January 6 2021 (John Minchillo/AP)

Federal prosecutors have been especially focused on a scheme by Trump allies to put forth a slate of fake presidential electors in key battleground states who falsely declared that Mr Trump, not Democrat Joe Biden, had won the 2020 election. They have issued subpoenas to a number of state Republican Party chairs.

Federal prosecutors have brought multiple Trump administration officials before that grand jury for questioning, including the former Trump White House counsel and a top aide to former vice president Mike Pence. A federal judge recently ruled that Mr Pence would have to give evidence before the grand jury, though his team was still deciding on Thursday whether to appeal.

In a sign of the expanding nature of the investigation, election officials in multiple states whose results were disputed by Mr Trump have received subpoenas asking for past communications with or involving Mr Trump and his campaign aides.

A House committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the Capitol has recommended that the Justice Department bring criminal charges against Mr Trump and associates who helped him launch a wide-ranging pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss.

– Georgia

After his 2020 election loss, Mr Trump called Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and urged him to “find 11,780 votes” – just enough to overtake Mr Biden and overturn Mr Trump’s narrow loss in the state.

Former president Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport in Texas
Former president Donald Trump during a campaign rally (Evan Vucci/AP)

That January 2 phone call was part of a months-long effort by a special grand jury in Atlanta investigating whether crimes were committed as part of the pressure campaign to overturn Mr Trump’s defeat.

Among those questioned by the special grand jury were Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Trump lawyer, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Georgia governor Brian Kemp.

Prosecutors have advised Mr Giuliani and Georgia Republicans who served as fake electors that they are at risk of being indicted. The fake electors signed a certificate asserting Mr Trump had won the election and declaring themselves the state’s electors, even though Mr Biden had won the state and Democratic electors had already been certified.

Mr Trump and his allies have denied wrongdoing, and he has repeatedly described his phone call to Mr Raffensperger as “perfect”.

It is up to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, to decide whether to convene a regular grand jury and pursue criminal charges in the case. The foreperson on the special grand jury that investigated the case at Ms Willis’s request indicated publicly in February that the panel had recommended multiple indictments.

– New York

New York attorney general Letitia James has sued Mr Trump and the Trump Organisation, alleging they misled banks and tax authorities about the value of assets including golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

That lawsuit could lead to civil penalties against the company if Ms James, a Democrat, prevails. She is seeking a 250 million dollar fine and a ban on Mr Trump doing business in New York. Manhattan prosecutors investigated the same alleged conduct but did not pursue criminal charges.

A civil trial is scheduled in state court for October.

In a separate civil case in federal court in New York, Mr Trump has been accused of raping a former magazine columnist in a dressing room in the mid-1990s. That case is scheduled to go to trial on April 25.

Mr Trump has repeatedly insisted he never met the columnist, E Jean Carroll, at the store and has dismissed her rape claims, saying: “Physically she’s not my type.” During an October deposition, he misidentified a decades-old photograph of her as one of his ex-wives.

