Gwyneth Paltrow ‘pleased’ with outcome of high-profile skiing collision lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘pleased’ with outcome of high-profile skiing collision lawsuit

By Press Association
Gwyneth Paltrow ‘pleased with outcome’ of high-profile skiing collision lawsuit (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Gwyneth Paltrow ‘pleased with outcome’ of high-profile skiing collision lawsuit (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Gwyneth Paltrow said she was “pleased with the outcome” of a high-profile US skiing collision lawsuit, after she was found not to be at fault for the 2016 incident.

The Oscar-winning actress said she felt that “acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity”, and thanked jurors after the verdict was returned in her favour.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued Ms Paltrow over the crash at the Deer Valley ski resort in Utah over seven years ago, which left him with several broken ribs and severe head injuries.

She had denied the claim, and accused Mr Sanderson of crashing into her, resulting in her losing “half a day of skiing” with her family and being “sore”.

On Thursday jurors returned a verdict clearing her of all fault after just over two hours of deliberation, and apportioned “100%” of the blame to Mr Sanderson for the crash.

They also awarded the actress her “symbolic” counterclaim of one dollar in damages, as well as attorney fees.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Ms Paltrow wrote in a statement on her Instagram story, shortly after the verdict.

“I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge (Kent) Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
As Ms Paltrow exited the courtroom she touched Mr Sanderson on the shoulder and wished him well (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Both she and Mr Sanderson were present in court as the verdict was read out.

Ms Paltrow wore a blue blazer, with a white shirt and brown trousers, and did not appear to react as the verdict was returned, but let out a long breath.

As she exited the courtroom she touched Mr Sanderson on the shoulder and whispered something to him.

Mr Sanderson told reporters outside court following the verdict the actress had said “I wish you well”, adding that it had been “very kind”.

“I said ‘thank you dear’,” he said.

He said the verdict had been “very disappointing” and continued: “You get some assumed credibility in being a famous person.

“Who wants to take on a celebrity? Someone who learns lines and how to play someone else’s part.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson was found to have been “100%” at fault for the crash (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Asked if he believed Ms Paltrow had been lying, he echoed remarks made during the trial, saying: “I believe she thinks she has the truth. I believe she thinks that.”

Giving evidence on Wednesday Mr Sanderson told the court it was “very difficult” to sue a celebrity and said he felt the point of the trial had been to make him “regret” bringing action against the Hollywood actress.

Ms Paltrow previously said she felt “very sorry” for Mr Sanderson’s health decline following the incident, but maintained she had not been “at fault” and said she had been the “victim”.

Mr Sanderson’s lawyers previously suggested the jury award him damages of more than three million dollars in the case.

During closing arguments on Thursday the court heard that Ms Paltrow faced a “ransom” for a “meritless claim”, and that she had shown “courage” by attending court for the two-week trial.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Attorney Stephen Owens, representing Ms Paltrow, said she should not be made to pay a ‘ransom’ over the incident (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Stephen Owens, representing Ms Paltrow, said the actress had sat in court for two weeks as a “punching bag” and had been “uncomfortable” during proceedings.

“(Mr Sanderson’s) life has been laid open – that’s because of him. He hit her. He hurt her and he wants three million dollars for it,” he said.

“That’s not fair. The easy thing for my client would have been to write a cheque and be done with it – but what does that tell her kids?

“It’s wrong, it’s actually wrong that he hurt her and he wants money from her.”

He added: “This is a meritless claim.

“You don’t throw a three-million-dollar bombshell in the courtroom, call her (Gwyneth Paltrow) King Kong, and walk away. You shouldn’t reward that.

“Gwyneth, who could have just paid it out, paid the ransom, (said) ‘no I’m not doing that. I’m not going to have someone hurt me and then ask me for a lot of money. I’m not going to do it’.”

In their closing arguments, Mr Sanderson’s lawyers had said Ms Paltrow was “not a liar” but had been mistaken about what had happened.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Park City District Courthouse (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)

Robert Sykes told jurors that the actress’s views on the collision were “sincerely expressed” but incorrect.

“Gwyneth is a good person. She is a good mother and she loves her children and she is passionate about things,” he said.

“I think that she believes, and I believe Gwyneth Paltrow when she says ‘Terry hit me in the back’ – it’s a sincere belief but the problem is a sincere belief doesn’t make it so.”

Throughout the trial jurors have also heard from a variety of medical experts, ski instructors, and members of both Mr Sanderson’s and Ms Paltrow’s families, including the actress’s children, Apple and Moses Martin.

The collision occurred in February 2016 on the Bandana Run at the luxury Deer Valley resort, as Ms Paltrow and her family had been heading for lunch.

Following the incident, the actress had opted to stop skiing for the rest of the day, and went to the spa to get a massage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
16
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘pleased with outcome’ of high-profile skiing collision lawsuit (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Fiona Armstrong: The Macnaughties get excited by visitors but at least they don't try…
David Gold sealed Arbroath's win over Ayr with a header. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr…
Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: Channel X Hopscotch/Grant Keelan.
Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert
Ana Reyes, author. Image: Little, Brown Book Group.
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Tom McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are reopening the Campeltown Bar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
Ryan Sweeney won promotion with AFC Wimbledon as a teenager and is determined to repeat that feat at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Ryan McGowan is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
The Royal Mail sorting office in Ogilvys Close, Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented