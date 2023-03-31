Tiger Woods may be upstaged by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley at Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tiger Woods may be upstaged by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley at Masters

By Press Association
Even Tiger Woods could find himself upstaged ahead of the 87th Masters (Jane Barlow/PA)
Even Tiger Woods could find himself upstaged ahead of the 87th Masters (Jane Barlow/PA)

A press conference with Tiger Woods can usually be guaranteed to command the biggest attendance at any golf tournament, not least the Masters.

Yet in the newly-tumultuous world of men’s professional golf, this year has the potential for the 15-time major winner to find himself somewhat upstaged by Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.

Ridley is used to having the Wednesday schedule to himself for his traditional pre-tournament press conference and should have plenty of newsworthy comments, most notably over the potential adoption of a shorter ball and the Augusta future of LIV Golf players.

Golf’s governing bodies – who said in February 2020 they intended to “break the ever-increasing cycle of hitting distance” – recently announced the proposal of a Model Local Rule (MLR) to give tournaments the option to require the use of balls which will travel around 15 yards less.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers and USGA counterpart Mike Whan confirmed that the MLR would apply in their own elite events, most notably the Open Championship and US Open, respectively.

The PGA Tour did not immediately back the proposal and it was strongly criticised by top equipment manufacturing company Acushnet and former world number one Justin Thomas, who plays their market-leading Titleist balls.

The PGA of America, which runs the US PGA Championship, issued a vague statement which noted that the rule’s possible implementation in 2026 “is still a long way off”, leaving the Masters to have the last, potentially vital, word.

Speaking in 2021, Ridley said a specific “Masters ball” would be a last resort in the battle to limit hitting distances, but even a club as wealthy and influential as Augusta National appears to be reaching the limits of its footprint.

The fifth hole was lengthened by 40 yards ahead of the 2019 Masters and the par-five 13th has finally been extended by 35 yards after the purchase of land from the adjacent Augusta Country Club.

If Ridley indicates that the Masters will adopt the shorter ball, that would tip the balance firmly in the favour of those who support it, with Rory McIlroy – who needs to win the Masters to complete a career grand slam – already suggesting he would use it in PGA Tour events even if not required to in order to improve his chances in majors.

As things stand, those majors remain open to the players who joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League, with Ridley stating in December that anyone eligible under its “current criteria” would be invited for 2023.

However, Ridley also said he regretted that “recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” adding that any changes to the invitation criteria would be announced in April.

As for Woods, he has made it clear on several occasions that his competitive career will now be limited to a handful of events per season, a legacy of the car crash in February 2021 which left him fearing his right leg would have to be amputated.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods has played once competitively since his emotional appearance in the 150th Open at St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)

The 47-year-old will prioritise the majors and tournaments with which he has a personal connection. His sole appearance before the Masters this season came in February’s Genesis Invitational, which benefits his foundation.

Woods insisted he was only competing at Riviera because he thought he could win and will doubtless say the same at Augusta.

But while it used to be a brave man who bet against Woods, odds of 50/1 and above suggest the bookmakers will happily take their chances – and your money.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
16
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Even Tiger Woods could find himself upstaged ahead of the 87th Masters (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fiona Armstrong: The Macnaughties get excited by visitors but at least they don't try…
David Gold sealed Arbroath's win over Ayr with a header. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr…
Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: Channel X Hopscotch/Grant Keelan.
Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert
Ana Reyes, author. Image: Little, Brown Book Group.
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Tom McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are reopening the Campeltown Bar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
Ryan Sweeney won promotion with AFC Wimbledon as a teenager and is determined to repeat that feat at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Ryan McGowan is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
The Royal Mail sorting office in Ogilvys Close, Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented