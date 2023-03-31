5 strong contenders to win the 87th Masters at Augusta National

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 strong contenders to win the 87th Masters at Augusta National

By Press Association
Scottie Scheffler will defend his Masters title at Augusta National from April 6-9 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scottie Scheffler will defend his Masters title at Augusta National from April 6-9 (Richard Sellers/PA)

World number one Scottie Scheffler will defend his title when the 87th Masters takes place at Augusta National from April 6-9.

Scheffler is bidding to become just the fourth player to win back-to-back green jackets after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main contenders for the year’s first men’s major championship.

Rory McIlroy

Despite losing his semi-final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play from two up with three to play, McIlroy left Austin Country Club feeling “really bullish” about the state of his game and his chances of completing the career grand slam at Augusta. The world number two also revealed he was fitting in a second scouting trip to the course, despite having already played 54 holes there recently. McIlroy’s final round of 64 last year was a thrilling reminder of his capabilities and a missed cut in 2021 is the only real blemish on his Masters record over the last nine years.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler missed a putt on the 12th hole during the semi-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Eric Gay/AP)

Although it is widely recognised that Augusta National is a course where experience is a distinct advantage, Scheffler’s victory in 2022 came on just his third start and followed finishes of 19th and 18th in the previous two years. It was also his fourth win in six events and the American has been in a similarly rich vein of form this season, successfully defending his WM Phoenix Open title and also winning the Players Championship by five shots before reaching the semi-finals in defence of his match play title.

Cameron Smith

So much has happened in men’s golf since last year’s Masters that it would be easy to forget that Cameron Smith was in the last group alongside Scheffler in the final round and birdied the first two holes to close within a shot of the leader. The Australian then faltered and eventually finished third, but was also fifth in 2018 and 2020 and claimed his maiden major title in the 150th Open at St Andrews last July before joining LIV Golf. That move makes his form difficult to accurately assess with just a missed cut on the Asian Tour and three LIV events under his belt before Augusta.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm is seeking his second major title in the 87th Masters (Eric Gay/AP)

Rahm’s form has slipped somewhat since his brilliant run of three wins, a third place and a tie for seventh in five events lifted him back to the top of the world rankings. The second seed, who withdrew from the Players Championship due to a stomach virus, lost to Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel to fail to reach the knockout stages and slipped a place in the world rankings as a result. A tie for 27th in last year’s Masters ended a run of four straight top 10s and the former US Open champion will be keen to contend for the title once again.

Corey Conners

At first glance Conners appears a surprise inclusion on a list which otherwise is made up of major champions. However, the 31-year-old Canadian has quietly racked up three straight top 10s in the Masters, having missed the cut on his debut in 2015 and then failing to qualify until 2019, when he finished 46th. Eight of his last 12 rounds at Augusta have been par or better, including a second round of 65 in the low-scoring edition in 2020, which was staged in November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

