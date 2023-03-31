In Pictures: Spain gears up for colourful Easter street processions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Spain gears up for colourful Easter street processions

By Press Association
Figures of Jesus undergoing restoration at the Arte Martinez workshop in Horche, central Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Spain is getting ready for one of its most revered holiday periods of the year – Easter.

The holy week means thousands of colourful and noisy religious street processions, which draw multitudes on to the streets to watch.

Mari Carmen Perez brushes palms to be used during Palm Sunday processions at a shop in Elche, eastern Spain
Mari Carmen Perez brushes palms to be used during Palm Sunday processions at a shop in Elche, eastern Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The central pieces of the processions are the richly decorated gigantic floats bearing sculptures of Jesus or the Virgin Mary and often weighing up to a tonne or more.

Angela Pastor decorates a palm
Angela Pastor decorates a palm (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Employees work at the Bellido candle factory in Andujar, southern Spain
Employees work at the Bellido candle factory in Andujar, southern Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The ceremonies see brotherhoods of “nazarenos” with tall conical hats, monkish robes and hoods carrying or escorting the magnificent carriages through ancient streets of cities and towns nationwide.

While the processions take place over just a handful of days, preparations are a year-round affair and involve a wide range of small, sometimes family-run businesses.

Members of the ‘Nuestro Padre Jesus del Gran Poder y la Esperanza Macarena’ brotherhood prepare a float used to carry a religious statue during Holy Week processions inside a church in Madrid
Members of the ‘Nuestro Padre Jesus del Gran Poder y la Esperanza Macarena’ brotherhood prepare a float used to carry a religious statue during Holy Week processions inside a church in Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The artisans are responsible for producing all the regalia, from conical hats and huge candles to palm leaf bouquets.

Porters of ‘Nuestro Padre Jesus del Gran Poder y la Esperanza Macarena’ brotherhood practice in downtown Madrid
Porters of ‘Nuestro Padre Jesus del Gran Poder y la Esperanza Macarena’ brotherhood practice in downtown Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)

There are also workshops in charge of the conservation of religious sculptures, their dresses and adorning cloths.

“It’s year-long preparation,” says Paqui Serrano, an artisan palm leaf bouquet-maker in Elche, south-east Spain, the heart of Spain’s palm tree agriculture.

Porters of ‘Nuestro Padre Jesus del Gran Poder y la Esperanza Macarena’ brotherhood gather prior to practicing in downtown Madrid
Porters of ‘Nuestro Padre Jesus del Gran Poder y la Esperanza Macarena’ brotherhood gather prior to practicing in downtown Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Fernando Chicharro Mendez, head of the team float bearers in Madrid’s Jesus of the Great Power and Macarena Brotherhood, has carried floats for 25 years.

A porter of ‘Nuestro Padre Jesus del Gran Poder y la Esperanza Macarena’ brotherhood adjusts his ‘costal’ prior to practicing
A porter of ‘Nuestro Padre Jesus del Gran Poder y la Esperanza Macarena’ brotherhood adjusts his ‘costal’ prior to practicing (Bernat Armangue/AP)

He says the task of carrying the floats has varied little in the brotherhood’s 83 years of existence.

Mr Chicharro says he and his son, another float bearer, and family are constantly occupied with the processions and their preparations.

Jose Arenas adjusts a hood used by penitents during Holy Week processions at the Capirotes Arenas shop in Cordoba, southern Spain
Jose Arenas adjusts a hood used by penitents during Holy Week processions at the Capirotes Arenas shop in Cordoba, southern Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP)

“We live it daily,” he said. “In my family, all are brotherhood members and experience it with great faith.”

Mr Chicharro’s float is carried by 35 bearers, with brothers on standby to relieve them along the procession route.

Spain Easter Preparations Photo Gallery
A girl tries on a hood, to be used during Holy Week processions, at Capirotes Arenas (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Their practice sessions frequently pique the interest of tourists and Spaniards alike as they wind their way through the streets in the weeks before Easter.

Easter this year begins with Palm Sunday on April 2.

Candles burn at the Bellido candle factory in Andujar, southern Spain
Candles burn at the Bellido candle factory in Andujar, southern Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP)

A sacred holiday for Spaniards, it generally sees millions taking trips out of town, often just to witness the processions.

Fiona Armstrong: The Macnaughties get excited by visitors but at least they don't try…
