Father, 57, shot dead on same evening as his son ‘loved his family dearly’

A father shot dead on the same night as his son in villages six miles apart has been described as a “man who loved his family dearly” – as police investigate whether the shootings were linked to a custody battle.

The pair, named locally as builder Gary Dunmore, 57, and his 32-year-old son Josh Dunmore, who also worked in the trades, died on Wednesday.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of gunshots in Meridian Close, Bluntisham just after 9pm, then to reports of gunshots in Sutton at 9.37pm.

A floral tribute outside the home of Gary Dunmore, 57, who was shot dead in Sutton, Cambridgeshire (PA)

A 32-year-old man was found dead inside an address in Bluntisham, and a 57-year-old man was found dead inside an address in Sutton.

A floral tribute to Gary Dunmore, left outside his home in The Row, Sutton, said: “To my dear neighbour Gary.

“A man who loved his family dearly, a dear friend to all, so helpful and kind and was always around as a friend and my little odd job man.

“I’m going to miss you.”

A further tribute said: “RIP Gary. Absolutely gutted.”

Flowers left at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, where police found the body of a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound (PA)

A floral tribute left to Josh Dunmore in Bluntisham said: “So sad a young life to be taken like this and a little boy now with no daddy.

“Thinking of the family. RIP Josh X.”

Another tribute said: “We have no words for such tragedy in our quiet village.

“Our prayers are with all involved. Rest in eternal peace.”

Uniformed officers remained on duty outside both addresses on Friday morning.

A floral tribute left to Josh Dunmore in Bluntisham (Sam Russell/PA)

A number of neighbours of Josh Dunmore said they were too upset to speak about what had happened.

Cambridgeshire Police said three people arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remained in custody on Friday morning.

The force said post-mortem tests on the dead, who have not been formally identified, will take place at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Hutchinson said on Thursday the “primary line of investigation” related to a “familial issue”.

“It’s been widely reported in the media that this may relate to a custody battle,” he said. “I can confirm that is an active line of inquiry for us.”

A 27-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, who police say were from the local area, were arrested at a hotel just outside Cambridge.

Forensics officers in The Row in Sutton, near Ely, where police found the body of a 57-year-old man (PA)

A 66-year-old man was arrested by armed officers on the motorway in the Worcester area in the early hours of Thursday.

“Following his arrest, his vehicle was searched and I can confirm we have recovered a firearm,” Mr Hutchinson said, with police saying earlier a shotgun was recovered.

Police are checking if the firearm was legally owned.

Anyone with information was asked to call police on 101, quoting Operation Scan.