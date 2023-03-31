Huawei profit plummets amid sanctions but sales rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huawei profit plummets amid sanctions but sales rise

By Press Association
(allOver images/Alamy/PA)
(allOver images/Alamy/PA)

Huawei has reported a nearly 70% decline in profit last year amid sanctions and pandemic challenges – but its enterprise sales rose as the Chinese technology giant sought to pivot into digital industries and reduce its vulnerabilities to US sanctions.

“While it’s true that we have considerable pressures ahead of us, we still see opportunities to grow a resilient business portfolio, a unique competitive edge, the trust of our customers and partners and have the courage to invest heavily in R&D,” Eric Xu, the outgoing rotating chairman of Huawei, said during a press conference Friday.

Huawei said on Friday its annual revenue for 2022 reached 642.3 billion yuan (£75.55 billion), a 0.9% gain from the year before.

The net profit for the year was 35.6 billion yuan (£4.2 billion), down 68.7% from 2021 amid pressures from the pandemic, US sanctions, an increase in commodity prices and a decline in the company’s consumer business, which mostly sells smartphones.

Huawei reported a higher-than-usual 113.7 billion yuan (£13.37 billion) in profit in 2021 due to the sale of Honor, its budget smartphone business.

“The year 2022 is a year where Huawei pulled ourselves out of a crisis mode. US restrictions are now our new normal and we’re back to business as usual,” said Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s chief financial officer, who will become the firm’s rotating chairwoman from April 1.

Also known as Meng Wanzhou, she is the daughter of Huawei’s founder.

She was detained for nearly three years in Canada after her arrest on US charges over lying to Hong Kong banks about dealings with Iran in violation of trade sanctions.

Ms Meng was released under a deal with the US Justice Department that will dismiss the charges in exchange for her accepting responsibility for misrepresenting Huawei’s dealings with Iran.

Huawei, one of China’s first global tech brands, has been caught up between China-US tensions over technology and security.

American officials say the company is a security risk and might enable Chinese spying, an accusation Huawei denies.

The US has banned American firms from doing business with Huawei, cutting off the Chinese firm’s access to chips and software such as Google services for its smartphones.

The Shenzhen-headquartered telecommunications firm has since shifted its focus in 2022 to growing its corporate business by selling network gear and services to industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and mining to help them become more digital.

Huawei’s enterprise business revenues in 2022 grew 30% from a year earlier to 133.2 billion yuan (£15.67 billion). Its growth in 2021 was just 2.1%.

Revenue from its company’s consumer business, which sells smartphones, tablets and other devices, continued to decline, falling 11.9%.

Huawei was the world’s largest smartphone maker in 2020 but has since seen its global market share plunge after it lost its Android license and Google services.

Huawei is one of the world’s biggest spenders in research and development, devoting a record 161.5 billion yuan (£19 billion) in R&D spending in 2022, representing 25% of its total revenue.

Just over half of Huawei’s workforce of 207,000 employees work in R&D.

