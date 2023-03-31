Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary

By Press Association
Ukrainian soldiers sit in a trench along the frontline during fighting with Russian troops near Bakhmut (Libkos/AP)
Ukrainian soldiers sit in a trench along the frontline during fighting with Russian troops near Bakhmut (Libkos/AP)

Russia has used its long-range arsenal to bombard several areas of Ukraine, killing at least two civilians and damaging homes as Ukrainians commemorate the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Bucha, a town near Kyiv, stands as a symbol of the atrocities the Russian military has committed since its full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

“We will never forgive,” he said in a post on his Telegram channel.

“We will punish every perpetrator.”

Mr Zelensky attended an official ceremony in Bucha, where he was joined by the president of the Republic of Moldova and the prime ministers of Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The Kremlin’s forces occupied Bucha weeks after they invaded Ukraine and stayed for about a month.

When Ukrainian troops liberated the town, they encountered horrific scenes – bodies of women, young and old men, in civilian clothing, lying in the street where they had fallen or in yards and homes.

Other bodies were found in a mass grave.

Over weeks and months, hundreds of bodies were uncovered, including some of children.

Russian soldiers on intercepted phone conversations called it “zachistka” — cleansing, according to an investigation by the Associated Press and the PBS series Frontline.

Such organised cruelty — used by Russian troops in past conflicts as well, notably in Chechnya — was later repeated in Russia-occupied territories across Ukraine.

More than 1,400 civilian deaths, including 37 children, were documented in the Bucha district by Ukrainian authorities, Mr Zelensky said.

More than 175 people were found in mass graves and alleged torture chambers, he added.

Ukraine and other countries, including the US, have demanded Russia answers for war crimes.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general Andriy Kostin alleged on Friday that many of the dead civilians were tortured.

Almost 100 Russian soldiers are suspected of war crimes, he said on his Telegram channel, and indictments have been issued for 35 of them.

Two Russian servicemen have already been sentenced by a Ukrainian court to 12 years in prison for illegal deprivation of liberty of civilians and looting.

Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at a building destroyed by a Russian strike in the Zaporizhzhia district, Ukraine
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at a building destroyed by a Russian strike in the Zaporizhzhia district, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

“I am convinced that all these crimes are not a coincidence. This is part of Russia’s planned strategy aimed at destroying Ukraine as a state and Ukrainians as a nation,” Mr Kostin said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, unexpectedly called for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

A truce, he said in his state-of-the-nation address in Minsk on Friday, must be announced without any preconditions and all movement of troops and weapons must be halted.

“It’s necessary to stop now until an escalation begins,” Mr Lukashenko said, adding that an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using western-supplied weapons would bring “an irreversible escalation of the conflict”.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying Russia has to keep fighting, claiming Ukraine has rejected any talks under pressure from its western allies.

Ukrainian honour guard soldiers take part in a national flag-raising ceremony during a commemorative event on the anniversary of the liberation of the territories from the Russian troops, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday March 31 2023
Ukrainian honour guard soldiers take part in a national flag-raising ceremony during a commemorative event on the anniversary of the liberation of the territories from the Russian troops, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday March 31 2023 (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Mr Peskov also dismissed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s remarks about the European Union mulling the deployment of sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine as “extremely dangerous”.

Russia has maintained its bombardment of Ukraine with the war already into its second year.

As well as killing at least two civilians in Ukraine, 14 other civilians were wounded early on Friday as Russia launched missiles, shells, exploding drones and gliding bombs, the Ukraine presidential office said.

Two Russian missiles hit the city of Kramatorsk in the eastern Donetsk region, damaging eight residential buildings.

Throughout the Donetsk region, one civilian was killed and five others wounded by the strikes, the office said.

The body of a man who was killed with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, in April 2022
The body of a man who was killed with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, in April 2022 (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Nine Russian missiles hit Kharkiv, damaging residential buildings, roads, gas stations and a prison.

The Russians also used exploding drones to attack the Kharkiv region.

Russian forces also shelled the southern city of Kherson, killing one resident and wounding two others.

The village of Lviv in the Kherson region was struck by gliding bombs which damaged about 10 houses.

The barrage also hit the city of Zaporizhzhia and its outskirts, causing major fires.

