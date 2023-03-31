Autumn trial for man accused of attacking woman he thought was linked to GCHQ

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who allegedly launched a knife attack on a woman he believed worked at GCHQ is facing a trial in the autumn.

Joshua Bowles, 29, is accused of punching and stabbing the woman at a leisure centre some three miles from the UK intelligence agency’s Cheltenham base on March 9.

He was charged with attempted murder of the woman and assaulting a man, causing him actual bodily harm following an investigation by counter-terror police.

It is alleged that Bowles targeted his victim, who is referred to in charges only by the code number “99230”, because he believed she works at GCHQ and represents the state.

It is claimed he was armed with two knives when he launched the attack at about 9.15pm as the woman left the leisure centre, in Tommy Taylors Lane, with a friend.

The victim suffered multiple stab injuries and was said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Bowles is also alleged to have punched a man, Alex Fuentes, after being confronted in the car park of the leisure centre.

On Friday, Bowles appeared by video link from Belmarsh prison before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey.

The senior judge set a plea hearing for July 28 and a provisional trial at Birmingham Crown Court from October 3.

The case is expected to go on for between three and five days.

Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, was remanded into custody.