King and German president lay wreaths at Hamburg war memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King and German president lay wreaths at Hamburg war memorial

By Press Association
The King during the wreath-laying ceremony in Hamburg (Adrian Dennis/PA)
The King during the wreath-laying ceremony in Hamburg (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The King stood shoulder to shoulder with Germany’s President in a symbol of reconciliation as they laid wreaths in remembrance of the victims of war.

In the ruins of a bombed out Hamburg church, destroyed like much of the city by Second World War Allied raids, the King and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stood motionless after leaving floral tributes.

St Nikolai Memorial Church’s towering spire was a landmark used by bomber crews as they targeted the city port 80 years ago and has now become a monument against war.

Sheltering under umbrellas from the heavy rain, Charles and the Queen Consort went on a brief walkabout when they first arrived, meeting well-wishers who had gathered in the grounds of the ruined place of worship.

Coventry Cathedral was also left a shattered ruin after a Second World War bombing raid by the Nazis and Lutheran Bishop Kirsten Fehrs read the famous Coventry Litany of Reconciliation.

Before reading the poignant words, she told those gathered that “at this special place of remembrance”, where 80 years ago the church was destroyed by bombs, “we stand in solidarity with people throughout the world who strive for reconciliation in the face of violence and war; (we are) deeply grateful for this moment of unity.

Charles and the German president
Charles and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a visit to Hamburg (Phil Noble/PA)

“Let us set an example for understanding peace with the deeply moving and unifying Coventry Litany of Reconciliation.”

Reading from the Litany, she criticised “the hatred which divides nations from nation, race from race, class from class.

“The covetous desires of people and nations to possess what is not their own.”

The King's wreath
The King’s message of ‘everlasting remembrance’ can be seen on the wreath (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Floral wreaths from the King, the President, and the Mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentscher were already lying in place as the three men stepped forward to symbolically touch them, before taking a step back for a moment of silent contemplation.

The King’s wreath of poppies featured a handwritten card with the poignant message: “In everlasting remembrance” with the same words in German below and the signature “Charles R”.

Camilla left her own tribute a single white rose and was dressed in an Anna Valentine coat and dress and a Queen Victoria brooch – a wedding gift from Prince Albert.

Left to right, Hamburg’s mayor Peter Tschentscher, the King, Elke Buedenbender, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a wreath-laying ceremony, symbolising reconciliation and the German-British friendship, at St Nikolai Memorial Church, Hamburg
Left to right, Hamburg’s mayor Peter Tschentscher, the King, Elke Buedenbender, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a wreath-laying ceremony, symbolising reconciliation and the German-British friendship, at St Nikolai Memorial Church, Hamburg (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Code named Operation Gomorrah, after the biblical city destroyed by god with fire and brimstone, the Allied bombing campaign saw Hamburg subject to raids over eight days and seven nights in July 1943, killing 40,000 people.

Earlier Charles and Camilla remembered the thousands of children rescued from Hitler’s Nazi regime when the Queen Consort laid a rose at the “Kindertransport – the Final Parting” memorial statue.

On the last day of their historic state visit, the couple had taken the train from Berlin to Hamburg and travelled the short distance to the monument, which recognises the children transported to safety, including 10,000 sent to the UK.

The King ended his state visit to Germany with a pint as he celebrated UK ties with the country.

The King and Queen Consort (hidden) speak with the German Eurovision song contest entry Lord of the Lost
The King and Queen Consort (hidden) speak with the German Eurovision song contest entry Lord of the Lost (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Charles and Camilla met hundreds of guests in a huge dockside building where Germany’s big Eurovision hope played for hundreds.

Lord of the Lost, an industrial metal band from Hamburg, formed by singer and frontman Chris Harms, will represent Germany with the song Blood & Glitter.

The King shook hands with the group who sported a classic glamrock look, with mohican haircuts, tattoos and make-up and body paint.

Around 1,200 guests, from business leaders who invest in UK charities to British companies selling produce in Germany, were invited and they watched as the King pulled and sipped a pint when he toured some of the food and drink stalls.

Hamburg has a strong association with The Beatles, who cut their performing teeth in the city during the early 1960s, and covers band Silver Spoons played the group’s song I Saw Her Standing There for the royals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
13
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
12
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
5
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum's death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
Scotland defeated Spain for the first time in 39 years in midweek. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scotland heroics should inspire Dundee United ahead of Rangers clash
James McPake said Rhys Breen will miss this weekend's match. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake has 'a lot of irons in the fire' at Dunfermline and responds…
The King during the wreath-laying ceremony in Hamburg (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Friday court round-up — Murderer's 15th phone offence and shovel trouble
Happy Black couple using smart phone in coffee shop at night; Shutterstock ID 1034882239; purchase_order: Courier; job: arts and entertainment
REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre
Courier- Deborah Clarke - Active School hero - CR0037650- Burntisland -Picture shows: Burntisland Primary School 24/08/22 -Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Cameron Bridge Station work Picture shows; Cameron Bridge Station. N/A. Supplied by Network Rail Date; Unknown
New pictures show progress of Cameron Bridge railway station
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – SNP leadership contest quiz
To go with story by James Simpson. Man attacked in Dundee restaurant. Picture shows; Weavers Mill. Dayton Drive, Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 30/01/2023
Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee,…
The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented