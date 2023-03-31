Japan proposes measures to boost marriage and birth rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japan proposes measures to boost marriage and birth rates

By Press Association
Minister for measures for declining birthrate Masanobu Ogura (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
Minister for measures for declining birthrate Masanobu Ogura (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Japan has unveiled draft plans aimed at boosting the country’s birthrate through subsidies for childrearing and education.

It has also unveiled a salary increase proposal for younger workers to incentivise marrying and having children.

Japan’s population of more than 125 million has been declining for 15 years and is projected to fall to 86.7 million by 2060.

A shrinking and ageing population has huge implications for the economy and national security as the country fortifies its military to counter China’s increasingly assertive territorial ambitions.

Children’s policies minister Masanobu Ogura said the next few years are possibly the “last chance” for Japan to reverse its declining births.

A couple sit on a bench
Many younger Japanese have baulked at marrying or having families (Photo Japan/Alamy/PA)

If the number of births keeps falling at the rate since the beginning of 2000, the young population will shrink at twice the current pace in the 2030s, he said.

Many younger Japanese have baulked at marrying or having families, discouraged by bleak job prospects, corporate cultures incompatible with having both parents — but especially women — work, and the lack of public tolerance for small children.

To address the problems, Mr Ogura’s plan proposes increased financial assistance, including more government subsidies for childrearing, more generous student loans for higher education and greater access to childcare services.

It also aims to change the cultural mindset toward more gender equality both at work and at home.

The proposal also includes increased government assistance to companies to encourage more men to take paternity leave, which has been a point of contention for working fathers fearing retaliation.

“While diverse views about marriage, childbirth and childrearing should be respected, we want to make a society where young generations can marry, have and raise children as they wish,” Mr Ogura said.

“The basic direction of our measures to tackle low births is to reverse the trend of declining births by supporting individuals’ pursuit of happiness.”

A couple on their wedding day
Many couples are hesitating to add to their families because of rising costs (Ammarin Amhong/Alamy/PA)

Mr Ogura said he has submitted the proposal to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for further consideration.

It will be part of a bigger policy package that Mr Kishida’s government will compile in June.

In 2022, Japan had 799,728 newborns, a record low, falling below 800,000 for the first time since surveys began in 1899.

Many couples are hesitating to add to their families because of rising costs.

Japan is the world’s third biggest economy but living costs are high, wage increases have been slow and about 40% of Japanese are part-time or contract workers.

Critics say the government has lagged in making society more inclusive for children, women and minorities.

Under the conservative governing party, which supports traditional family values and gender roles, women who are unmarried or without children tend to be less respected, and marriage is a prerequisite for having children.

Mr Ogura’s proposal did not mention its estimated cost.

So far, government efforts to encourage people to have more babies have had a limited impact despite subsidies for pregnancies, births and childcare.

In a country that ranks among the worst globally in gender equality, the situation hampers women’s pursuit of careers after marriage or after having children.

The majority of Japanese people between the ages of 18 and 34 say they hope to marry at some point but plan to have fewer than two children.

A growing percentage say they have no intention of getting married, according to data cited in the proposal.

