New inquest ordered into 1972 shooting of Royal Navy veteran in north Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

New inquest ordered into 1972 shooting of Royal Navy veteran in north Belfast

By Press Association
The original inquest, which took place in 1973, concluded a verdict of misadventure (PA)
The original inquest, which took place in 1973, concluded a verdict of misadventure (PA)

A fresh inquest has been ordered into the shooting of a Royal Navy veteran in north Belfast 50 years ago.

Thomas Aquinas Burns, 32, was killed in a shooting incident which involved the British Army on July 13, 1972 outside the Glen Park Social Club.

Mr Burns had previously served with the Royal Navy for ten years and was a father of four.

His wife Kathleen had campaigned for answers around the circumstances of his death until her own death in 2007.

The original inquest, which took place in 1973, concluded a verdict of misadventure.

Northern Ireland’s Attorney General Brenda King granted a request by Mr Burns’ daughter Patricia Burns for a new inquest into her father’s death to be held.

The request was based on new evidence provided by former soldiers to the now defunct Historical Enquiries Team and a new statement from a civilian witness.

The previous attorney general, John Larkin, had refused the request for a fresh inquest, a decision which was challenged by a successful judicial review last year, and sent to Ms King for reconsideration.

Ms Burns said her family want accountability over her father’s death.

“This inquest means so much to us. The army killed an innocent man for no reason and deprived me and my brothers of our father at a very young age,” she said.

“I wish my mum Kathleen were here to see this fresh inquest. This is a big step towards justice and justice starts with information.

“We remain hopeful of state accountability for our father’s killing.”

Patricia Coyle of Harte Coyle Collins, acting for Ms Burns, added: “Our clients very much welcome the direction for a fresh inquest into the state killing of their father issued by the attorney general yesterday.

“They look forward to the inquest opening in the coroner’s court as soon as possible and they are intent on continuing their indefatigable campaign for justice for their father.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
15
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
8
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: Channel X Hopscotch/Grant Keelan.
Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert
Ana Reyes, author. Image: Little, Brown Book Group.
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Tom McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are reopening the Campeltown Bar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
Ryan Sweeney won promotion with AFC Wimbledon as a teenager and is determined to repeat that feat at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Ryan McGowan is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
The Royal Mail sorting office in Ogilvys Close, Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie'
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Biscoff cheesecake at Porters Bar and Restaurant.
Restaurant review: Great flavours and eye for detail make Porters a delight

Editor's Picks

Most Commented