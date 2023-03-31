Pep Guardiola: Manchester City experience counts for little in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City experience counts for little in title race

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he would rather swap positions with Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola is convinced Arsenal’s eight-point advantage in the title race counts for far more than Manchester City’s past experience of winning the Premier League.

City, who have a game in hand, are bidding to chase down the Gunners and, having triumphed in four of the last five seasons, are far more familiar with the pressures of the run-in.

Yet City manager Guardiola insists that does not matter and feels his team must prove themselves all over again.

Manchester City celebrate scoring against RB Leipzig
“I would love to be in the position of Arsenal, rather than the experience of winning four Premier Leagues in five years,” the Spaniard said.

“The advantage is that they are eight points in front of us, this is the real advantage.

“The past is the past, experience doesn’t count. Absolutely not. Every day you start anew.

“When I hear, so many times, managers or players say, ‘I don’t have to show anything, I don’t have to demonstrate anything (because of what) I’ve done in the past’, it’s the most awful sentence.

“You have to prove it every single day again and again and again. The past is the past. For memories, when you are a grandfather, it’s OK, it’s nice.

“But the reality is tomorrow, when people come to the Etihad Stadium at 12.30pm, they are not thinking about the past.

“If people think, ‘I don’t have to show anything’ – no, you have to, again and again, otherwise you have to retire.”

City will hope to cut the gap to five points when they host Liverpool in a Saturday lunchtime encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

That could put pressure on Arsenal, who face Leeds later in the day, but Guardiola does not think that would unnerve the London side despite their relative lack of familiarity with being out in front.

He said: “I don’t think so, I don’t believe in that, because at the end of the day it’s about what you have to do. You have to do it properly and when you play, you don’t play for experience.

“I never played a game thinking, ‘I’m going to win this game because of my experience in the past’.

“Every situation, every game, every opponent is different. Your personal and professional situation is completely different every season.

“That’s why I absolutely never pay any attention to that – in a good way or a bad way.”

