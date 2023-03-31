Roy Hodgson: Patrick Vieira has the potential to become a top manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roy Hodgson: Patrick Vieira has the potential to become a top manager

By Press Association
Roy Hodgson, right, believes Patrick Vieira has the potential to become a “top manager” (Yui Mok/PA)
Roy Hodgson, right, believes Patrick Vieira has the potential to become a "top manager" (Yui Mok/PA)

Roy Hodgson believes Patrick Vieira has the potential to become a “top manager” and is convinced his predecessor will secure a swift return to work following his sacking by Crystal Palace.

Vieira succeeded Hodgson as Eagles boss in the summer of 2021 but was dismissed earlier this month due to an alarming winless run.

Former England manager Hodgson has since been brought back to Selhurst Park until the end of the season in an attempt to stave off the threat of Premier League relegation.

The 75-year-old, who begins his second stint at home to fellow strugglers Leicester on Saturday, has backed ex-Arsenal midfielder Vieira to quickly bounce back from the disappointment of losing his job.

“I can say that it’s quite common when you get asked to take on a job it’s at someone else’s expense,” said Hodgson. “That’s not a pleasant situation to find yourself in.

“But I do know that Patrick Vieira has a big future ahead of him as a manager and there’s no doubt he will get another club very, very soon.

“I don’t doubt that for one minute and I can only hope that the experience he had here won’t disturb his chances of doing very, very well in the next job because he has all the tools necessary to become a top manager.”

Palace are yet to win in 2023 and sit just three points above the drop zone ahead of facing the 17th-placed Foxes.

Vieira left a fortnight ago following a 1-0 loss at rivals Brighton before the Eagles’ lengthy spell without victory was extended to 12 league matches by a 4-1 thrashing at leaders Arsenal under caretaker boss Paddy McCarthy.

Hodgson met the 46-year-old Frenchman when he arrived in south London in 2021 but has not been in contact since his departure.

“I’ve had chances but I don’t know that it’s been the right thing to do,” he said of speaking with former New York City and Nice manager Vieira.

“I had dinner with him when he took the job. We got on very well.

“I always admired him very much as a player and had a chance to admire him as a person and get to know him that little bit.

“But of course, when you come into a job and someone’s just lost their job, unless he happens to be a close friend, it’s not an easy thing to do to pick up the phone. I don’t know quite what I would say to him.”

