Roy Hodgson: Patrick Vieira has the potential to become a top manager

Roy Hodgson believes Patrick Vieira has the potential to become a “top manager” and is convinced his predecessor will secure a swift return to work following his sacking by Crystal Palace.

Vieira succeeded Hodgson as Eagles boss in the summer of 2021 but was dismissed earlier this month due to an alarming winless run.

Former England manager Hodgson has since been brought back to Selhurst Park until the end of the season in an attempt to stave off the threat of Premier League relegation.

The 75-year-old, who begins his second stint at home to fellow strugglers Leicester on Saturday, has backed ex-Arsenal midfielder Vieira to quickly bounce back from the disappointment of losing his job.

“I can say that it’s quite common when you get asked to take on a job it’s at someone else’s expense,” said Hodgson. “That’s not a pleasant situation to find yourself in.

“But I do know that Patrick Vieira has a big future ahead of him as a manager and there’s no doubt he will get another club very, very soon.

“I don’t doubt that for one minute and I can only hope that the experience he had here won’t disturb his chances of doing very, very well in the next job because he has all the tools necessary to become a top manager.”

Palace are yet to win in 2023 and sit just three points above the drop zone ahead of facing the 17th-placed Foxes.

Vieira left a fortnight ago following a 1-0 loss at rivals Brighton before the Eagles’ lengthy spell without victory was extended to 12 league matches by a 4-1 thrashing at leaders Arsenal under caretaker boss Paddy McCarthy.

Hodgson met the 46-year-old Frenchman when he arrived in south London in 2021 but has not been in contact since his departure.

“I’ve had chances but I don’t know that it’s been the right thing to do,” he said of speaking with former New York City and Nice manager Vieira.

“I had dinner with him when he took the job. We got on very well.

“I always admired him very much as a player and had a chance to admire him as a person and get to know him that little bit.

“But of course, when you come into a job and someone’s just lost their job, unless he happens to be a close friend, it’s not an easy thing to do to pick up the phone. I don’t know quite what I would say to him.”