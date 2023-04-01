We know they delay – Erik ten Hag wants Man United to ‘dictate’ Newcastle clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We know they delay – Erik ten Hag wants Man United to ‘dictate’ Newcastle clash

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United travel to Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA).
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United travel to Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA).

Erik ten Hag again accused Newcastle of employing delaying tactics as the Manchester United manager told his players to go and dictate Sunday’s match.

An interesting clash awaits at St James’ Park as the fifth-placed Magpies look for a victory that would see them move level on points with their visitors and usurp them in third place on goal difference.

Newcastle will have added incentive to win after losing the Carabao Cup final 2-0 to Ten Hag’s side at Wembley just five weeks ago.

The Dutchman labelled Eddie Howe’s men “annoying” ahead of that clash in the capital, warning his players and the officials to be wary of their supposed time-wasting antics.

Manchester United beat Newcastle in February's Carabao Cup final
Manchester United beat Newcastle in February’s Carabao Cup final (John Walton/PA).

Ten Hag repeated that message ahead of Sunday’s reunion and told United’s players to focus on imposing themselves in the north east.

“A concern? We know they delay, yeah, and it’s something that the refereeing (body) doesn’t want,” he said.

“They want to have tempo in the game. That is the aim of the Premier League, to have tempo in the game, so then they also have to be consistent to let the game go, and do and act what the policy is.”

Asked if that was Newcastle’s only tactic that irritated him, Ten Hag said: “You said now the question but it’s about us.

“Like we did in the two previous games, it’s about us. We want, as every game, to dictate, control the game.

“But we play against a good opponent. We are aware of that. They have a great season with their manager, with their way of play.

“That is really a team that’s hard to beat, but we are looking forward to the challenge.

“We already had many challenges this season and we have shown the evidence that we can beat them.”

This is United’s first Premier League match since after Ten Hag’s 10-men were held to a 0-0 home draw by rock-bottom Southampton three weeks ago.

The Red Devils have progressed to the Europa League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals since then, with Marcus Rashford picking up a knock in the victory against Fulham before the international break.

Ten Hag has “good hope” that the free-scoring forward will be available to face Newcastle after withdrawing from the England squad and praised the 25-year-old for transforming himself after a poor season.

“Look, I’m not Harry Potter,” Ten Hag said, repeating a previous line that puts the emphasis on Rashford for his upturn rather than managerial wizardry.

“It’s like a process, so there are many tools you’re putting in in your management to let people get to his best form and to his best shape.

“That is about, of course, line-up, it’s about way of playing and that is about, of course, coaching. It’s about talks – informal and formal.

“It’s about coaches working with him and especially it’s a lot about himself because he’s the one and he has the skills, so when he is in the best attitude, he’s in the best mentality, then he will score goals.”

Anthony Martial could be involved for the first time in two months on Sunday following a hip issue, a boost given the absence of, among others, Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen.

The France forward has endured an injury-interrupted season that, along with Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, led United to sign Wout Weghorst on loan in January.

The 30-year-old has scored twice in 18 appearances, but Ten Hag focused on his positive impact when asked if Scott McTominay, who played further forward in the academy and scored four in two games for Scotland during the international break, could be moved up front.

“I think Scott can play in many roles and it’s clear he has scoring capabilities,” Ten Hag added.

“We have seen for Scotland, but also this season already for us. He’s a really good finisher.

“But I see him as a midfielder and I think I’m happy with what Wout is doing because when Wout is in the team the team is performing better.”

