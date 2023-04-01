Man remanded in custody following Cambridgeshire shooting deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man remanded in custody following Cambridgeshire shooting deaths

By Press Association
A hearing will take place on Monday at Cambridge Crown Court, Cambridge (Chris Radburn/PA)
A hearing will take place on Monday at Cambridge Crown Court, Cambridge (Chris Radburn/PA)

A 66-year-old man has been remanded in custody accused of the murders of a father and son who were shot dead in two villages six miles apart in Cambridgeshire.

The bodies of Gary and Joshua Dunmore were discovered at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, on Wednesday.

Stephen Alderton, of no fixed abode, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

Alderton, wearing a grey prison tracksuit, confirmed his name, age and address at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, before being remanded in custody.

No pleas were entered and the case was sent to Cambridge Crown Court, where a hearing will take place on Monday.

The victims’ family have paid tribute to the “devoted” father and son in a statement released via Cambridgeshire Constabulary on Friday.

Cambridgeshire incident
Gary (left) and Joshua Dunmore (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

They said: “Josh was a devoted father and a loving uncle.

“He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends.

“He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal.

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved.

“He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he’ll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.”

A floral tribute to Gary Dunmore, left outside his home in The Row, Sutton, said: “To my dear neighbour Gary.

“A man who loved his family dearly, a dear friend to all, so helpful and kind and was always around as a friend and my little odd job man.

“I’m going to miss you.”

Police said post-mortem examinations will take place at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday.

