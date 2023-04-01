Man, 18, dies and 16-year-old seriously injured after stabbing in Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 18, dies and 16-year-old seriously injured after stabbing in Leeds

By Press Association
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

A teenager has died and another has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation after the two males, aged 18 and 16, were stabbed at Hall Lane Brentwood Terrace in Armley, Leeds, on Friday.

Detectives say the teenagers were in a taxi when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle.

Police were alerted by the ambulance on Friday at 5.29pm to reports two males had been seriously injured.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police cordons are in place on Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace while forensic examinations and specialist searches will be carried out in the surrounding area.

Police have appealed for witnesses (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police have appealed for witnesses (Joe Giddens/PA)

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley of the homicide and major inquiry team, said: “Extensive inquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle.

“I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dashcam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.

“This incident will undoubtably cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the neighbourhood policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1331 of March 31.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

