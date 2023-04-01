Scottie Scheffler out to join exclusive club with back-to-back Masters titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Scottie Scheffler out to join exclusive club with back-to-back Masters titles

By Press Association
Scottie Scheffler will defend his Masters title at Augusta National from April 6-9 (Eric Gay/AP)
Scottie Scheffler will defend his Masters title at Augusta National from April 6-9 (Eric Gay/AP)

As one of just 25 players to have been ranked world number one in the men’s game, Scottie Scheffler is already a member of a pretty exclusive club.

But in a few days’ time at Augusta National the unassuming Texan will attempt to join an even more elite group as he bids to defend his Masters title.

Despite the Masters having the smallest field of any of the four majors and being the only one played on the same course every year, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods remain the only players to have slipped on the famous green jacket in consecutive years.

The list of defending champions who even had a chance to secure back-to-back wins is not exactly long either, with 2015 winner Jordan Spieth coming closest in recent times when he squandered a five-shot lead 12 months later and finished second to Danny Willett.

“Well I think it’s very hard to win one major and it’s probably even harder to win two,” Scheffler said in a teleconference to promote his title defence.

“As you go from one to the next it probably gets harder as it increases. So I think with a small sample size of back-to-back champions, that’s just because they’re really, really good at golf.

“So, as I’m approaching the Masters, I’m not going to think of myself as the defending champion, I’m just going to go out there like I usually do and try and execute shots and play good solid rounds of golf.

“Yes, I am the defending champion and I would love to defend and bring this jacket back home with me, but I’m not going to be thinking about that standing there on the first tee. I’m going to be thinking about hitting the fairway and trying to hit the green.

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler will attempt to become just the fourth player to win consecutive Masters titles (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Everybody starts at even par. Doesn’t matter if I’m defending champion or not, they don’t give me any shots.”

While that is, of course, true, Scheffler has already defended one title this year at the WM Phoenix Open and came close to another, reaching the semi-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin.

In between those events he also won the prestigious Players Championship by five shots, despite revealing that he had again struggled with his emotions before the final round.

Scheffler admitted he had “cried like a baby” with wife Meredith on the morning of the final round of the Masters, but added: “I hope it resonated with people.

“I like to be honest in these settings and that was definitely something that I wanted to be honest about. I think it was very helpful.

“It’s always special in marriage when you’re able to share what’s really going on. I think that’s one of the cool things about marriage, that somebody loves you for who you truly are, not some fake version of yourself.

“So any time I can get that stuff out in the open, and she can speak truth to me, is very special for both of us and it definitely helped me not only that day, but it’s very helpful in life as well.”

While Scheffler may be happy to let his emotions be known after the event, anyone expecting them to be on display out on the course will be in for a disappointment.

And he highlighted how that worked in his favour on his way to the green jacket last year, when his three-shot overnight lead had been trimmed to one and he hit a shocking tee shot on the third.

“Golf is a very, very imperfect game and I think being aware of that is really important, especially when you get in those high-stress situations,” Scheffler said.

“I usually kind of fade it off the tee and that shot on three hooked like 40 yards. I had no idea how I hit that bad of a shot.

“But Teddy (Scott, his caddie) and I had a good conversation about nerves and taking things from the range to the golf course and once again just staying patient, not trying to be perfect and recognizing that it’s an imperfect game.”

Fortunately for Scheffler, Cameron Smith had also hit a poor tee shot on the third and, after both men had failed to find the green in two, Scheffler chipped in for a birdie and Smith failed to save par, restoring the former’s three-shot lead.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
16
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Ray McKinnon insists his sole focus at Forfar is survival. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon insists League Two survival still Forfar's target as his Angus side move…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Photograph: Craig Brown.
John Potter pleased with 'good point' for Kelty Hearts and sets out reason Dunfermline…
Volunteers took to Loch Rannoch to help in the search for missing Reece Rodger. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Relatives describe 'loveable family boy' as people from across UK join search for Fife…
Husband and wife Martin and Jo Cousland from Anstruther. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife couple die in fatal Argyll crash
Referee Colin Steven shows St Johnstone's Andy Considine a red card after his foul on Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: On-the-whistle report as 10-man Saints make Dons fight for narrow…
Tillman fires home the second. Image: SNS
Rangers v Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Malik…
Craig Wighton missed a good chance to put the Pars ahead. Image: Sportpix.
Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts verdict: Key moments and star men as West Fife derby…
Forfar took on Albion Rovers. Image: SNS
Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side move into play-off spot…
BGCP Comic Con returned to Kirkcaldy. Characters from Genshin Impact, Run, Klee, Gore and Sucrose. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Kirkcaldy's 2023 Comic Con
Dundee fans at the Balmoral Stadium. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal talks with Dens chief John Nelms over fan representation…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented