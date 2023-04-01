Man City boss Pep Guardiola denies disrespecting Liverpool with goal celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola denies disrespecting Liverpool with goal celebration

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the fourth official Graham Scott during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the fourth official Graham Scott during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola denied he disrespected Liverpool after celebrating wildly in front of substitutes Kostas Tsimikas and Arthur Melo during the 4-1 victory at the Etihad.

The home side were trailing to Mohamed Salah’s 17th-minute opener when a quick, sweeping move from right to left set up Julian Alvarez to equalise from close range.

It prompted Guardiola to erupt with multiple double fist pumps in his technical area at exactly the moment Tsimikas was walking past, and the City boss back-pedalled to keep ahead of the left-back to continue his celebrations.

He then extended that to on-loan Juventus midfielder Arthur, shaking the players’ hand and engaging the Brazilian in conversation.

BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand said of the incident, “I don’t know how Tsimikas hasn’t pushed the opposing manager Pep Guardiola out of the way” but the City boss insists he meant no offence.

“I was happy and I said how nice our goal was. That’s all,” he said.

When asked if it was an attempt at humour he replied: “Of course. Come on.”

But when it was suggested to Guardiola his actions could be construed as provocative, he added, somewhat sarcastically: “Nah, come on. I’m so sorry.

“Speak with Tsimikas, speak with the others. Ask him if I lack respect. I celebrate the goal with my son on that floor (the tier above).

“And I said, ‘The goal was nice, isn’t it’. That’s all. I’m so sorry. Do you think it’s a lack of respect? Ah OK, sorry. I’m so sorry.”

City went on to comfortably win the game after Kevin De Bruyne’s goal 53 seconds after half-time provided the platform for further strikes by Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish, who put in a man-of-the-match performance.

Guardiola said the £100million winger was “amazing” but still wants him to produce more after scoring only his fourth goal of the season and his first at home since December 2021.

“All season I’ve been really, really pleased with Jack. He believes completely. The way he behaves when he wasn’t playing at the beginning was exceptional.

“Today he was amazing, I liked the standing ovation (when he was substituted in the 89th minute), he deserved it. All season he was playing well.

“You can judge the block to Salah (when he was the last defender in a two on one), it could be 2-0. Football is more than the stats.

“The way he gave us the right tempo to play and make the extra passes, I can’t imagine, (being) the big name he is and the price the club paid, the humility to run. That means a lot to me and the team.

“At the same time he has to score more goals at home.”

Even after scoring first Liverpool were hardly in the game but could rightly have complained that City midfielder Rodri was not sent off for a second bookable offence shortly after his first yellow card for pulling back Cody Gakpo with the score at 1-1.

Manchester City v Liverpool – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Jurgen Klopp watched his side take the lead at the Etihad (Mike Egerton/PA)

But dejected manager Jurgen Klopp admits they did not do enough to come close to even drawing the game as his side faced the ignominy of the Etihad crowd celebrating every touch by the home team in the closing stages.

“Could he have got a second yellow? Yeah, probably. He will not get it now. I am not sure we would have won today against 10 men to be honest,” Klopp said.

“Not being good when you don’t feel 100 per cent is not possible in the Premier League and that’s what happens in the moment.

“Again we conceded two quick goals and then it is super-difficult if not near impossible to come back from a two-goal deficit here.

“But we can make it more difficult for them if you stick to the things you did in your good moments and that was not there any more and that’s why the difference was so massive. Wow.

“It’s not nice to be part of a time when the crowd starts, ‘Ooh, ooh’ with every pass. It’s not nice but it still happens from time to time.”

