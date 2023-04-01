Gabriel Jesus ends goal drought with brace as leaders Arsenal ease past Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gabriel Jesus ends goal drought with brace as leaders Arsenal ease past Leeds

By Press Association
Gabriel Jesus netted a brace as Arsenal beat Leeds (Adam Davy/PA)
Gabriel Jesus netted a brace as Arsenal beat Leeds (Adam Davy/PA)

Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought after scoring in each half as he made his first Premier League start since November to guide leaders Arsenal to 3-1 victory over Leeds.

Having required surgery on a knee injury suffered at the World Cup, Jesus’ comeback had been a gradual one but it was completed just at the right time as he shone in a win which keeps Arsenal eight points clear at the summit.

The Brazil forward had not scored since October but converted a first-half penalty he had won himself and then added the third after former Leeds loanee Ben White had doubled the lead – Rasmus Kristensen pulling a goal back for Leeds before Granit Xhaka’s header secured the points.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had spoken about Jesus on the eve of the clash, saying his summer signing was ready to bring back the “chaos” that he had generated during a fine first few months in north London.

The Emirates Stadium had opened early to allow fans in to watch Manchester City’s game with Liverpool, with their title rivals eventually running out comfortable winners.

But it was an ex-City man who ensured the eight-point gap remained in tact as Jesus scored his first goals in 18 games to lead the Gunners to a straightforward victory.

Arsenal were slow out of the traps as struggling Leeds had a chance in the opening 15 seconds, Aaron Ramsdale forced into a good stop to prevent Kristensen breaking the deadlock.

Gabriel Jesus (right) celebrates scoring
Gabriel Jesus scored a brace against Leeds on Saturday afternoon (Adam Davy/PA)

Jesus then missed a fine chance to score, heading over from seven yards after being picked out unmarked in the centre of goal before Ramsdale was back in action to keep out Crysencio Summerville.

Jack Harrison was next to sting the palms of Ramsdale before the hosts were presented with a fine opportunity to hit the front when former Arsenal youngster Luke Ayling caught Jesus with a stray boot having attempted to make a sliding challenge inside his own box.

Jesus dusted himself off to dispatch the resulting penalty straight down the middle of Illan Meslier’s goal, ending a six-month drought – which included three months out with a knee injury.

Ayling almost turned into his own goal as he fluffed his lines clearing away a long-range Gabriel Martinelli effort, the Brazilian aiming to score into an empty net after Meslier tore of his line only to play the ball straight into his path.

The Gunners doubled their lead early in the second half, White turning home a Martinelli cross at the far post for his second of the season.

Ben White celebrates for Arsenal
Ben White was on target in Arsenal’s win (Adam Davy/PA)

Jesus would secure a brace finishing a Leandro Trossard cross from close range before making way for Bukayo Saka – who had dropped to the bench due to illness – with a little under an hour played.

Leeds pulled a goal back with 15 minutes remaining, Kristensen beating Ramsdale courtesy of a deflection off Oleksandr Zinchenko but there would be no grandstand finish as Xhaka headed home his third goal in as many games from a sublime Martin Odegaard pass.

The win kept Arsenal well clear at the top but defeat for Javi Gracia’s Leeds leaves them outside the relegation zone by a single point as he battles to keep the Yorkshire club in the top flight.

