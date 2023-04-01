Roy Hodgson hails ‘quality’ Crystal Palace show in dramatic win over Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roy Hodgson hails ‘quality’ Crystal Palace show in dramatic win over Leicester

By Press Association
Manager Roy Hodgson hailed Crystal Palace’s performance in the win over Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)
Manager Roy Hodgson hailed Crystal Palace’s performance in the win over Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)

Roy Hodgson singled out Crystal Palace’s first-half performance against Leicester as the best he had witnessed in his career in charge of the club.

The 2-1 victory, the Eagles’ first in 2023, also marked Hodgson’s first game back in the Palace dugout since he stepped down following a four-year spell at Selhurst Park from 2017-2021.

Palace, who have struggled to score this season, registered 20 shots in the first half of a thriller decided by substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta’s winner in the final seconds of stoppage time.

Hodgson said: “I must say that in the four years I was lucky enough to work here before I never saw that quality of performance the team gave in the first half.

“That obviously is a credit to the previous manager [Patrick Vieira] and the work that’s been done with the players because quite a few of those players are the ones I’ve been getting to know in the last 10 days of training.

“But it really was a very dominant first-half performance and a performance also that really encompassed all the things we have been trying to put into people’s heads, ie, you’re actually a good team, you’re actually very good players, and if you can have a little bit of faith in yourself and get on the front foot and believe in yourselves a little bit more, take shots on, we think that with your talent we’ve got enough there to score goals.”

Palace entered the contest in 12th place, five ahead of their opponents but just two points clear of Leicester in a vital encounter for both sides in the relegation battle.

Despite the hosts’ dominance in attack, it was the visitors who pulled ahead after a goalless first half through substitute Ricardo Pereira.

That further sucked the wind out of the sails of the home support, who before the break had watched talisman Wilfried Zaha forced off the pitch in tears with what Hodgson later confirmed was a groin strain, his status for the rest of the season still unknown.

Palace replied within three minutes, Eberechi Eze’s free-kick hitting the crossbar before taking a touch of unfortunate Foxes goalkeeper Daniel Iversen for an own goal.

That seemed to be it until the fourth minute of stoppage time when Jordan Ayew, who had replaced Zaha, delivered a sublime pass to Mateta, who sent the home support into raptures as he poked home.

It left Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers and his relegation-battling side rueing what might have been.

He said: “I think when they scored the free-kick I thought it was a little bit harsh, the free-kick first of all, but when it does go in we were unlucky on that. We just didn’t quite regain our rhythm again after that.

“But we still were fighting, we were resilient, and it looks like by the end it is going to be a point so to concede right at the death with no time to come back it’s a really painful one.”

