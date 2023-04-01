Kaley Cuoco announces baby daughter with Tom Pelphrey By Press Association April 1 2023, 8.28pm Share Kaley Cuoco announces baby daughter with Tom Pelphrey Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4271608/kaley-cuoco-announces-baby-daughter-with-tom-pelphrey/ Copy Link Kaley Cuoco (Invision/AP) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Actress Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child. The star of The Flight Attendant and The Big Bang Theory said on Instagram on Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. “The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born on Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.” Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021. Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in January (Invision/AP) Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together. The 37-year-old Cuoco appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. She has played the title role in The Flight Attendant on HBO Max for two seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy for each. It is also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including Guiding Light and As The World Turns. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals 2 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 18 3 Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook 4 Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex… 5 Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close 6 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in… 17 7 Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot 8 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 9 9 Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head 10 Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old More from The Courier Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next… Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter… Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar' Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and… Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in… Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2… Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing… Editor's Picks Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film festival MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip Sensitive Murphy helps grieving families during their darkest hours PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can enjoy a free break Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to ‘plan for conditions’ as hundreds set to join hunt for missing Fife man Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex Dundee United bosses Arbroath couple’s DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall 20 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners Most Commented 1 Who is Humza Yousaf’s wife and Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla? 2 Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 3 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 4 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in just 100 hours Humza Yousaf is heading for failure 5 Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 6 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 7 REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre 8 Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet 9 Kinross residents hit out at council 'bin Karens' in red tag recycling row 10 Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today