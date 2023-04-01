Teenagers bailed amid murder probe over 82-year-old woman’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenagers bailed amid murder probe over 82-year-old woman’s death

By Press Association
A forensics officer at the property in Pakefield, Suffolk where Ms Middleditch was attacked (Sam Russell/PA)
A forensics officer at the property in Pakefield, Suffolk where Ms Middleditch was attacked (Sam Russell/PA)

Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murdering a pensioner who died after she was robbed in her own home have been bailed.

The pair, aged 14 and 15 and both from the Lowestoft area, were being held by police following the death of 82-year-old Joy Middleditch, who lived in Pakefield, Suffolk.

Ms Middleditch was found lying on the floor of her end-of-terrace bungalow in Grayson Avenue by concerned family members on Saturday, and police were called just after 1.50pm.

Joy Middleditch
Joy Middleditch (Handout/PA)

Her handbag had been taken and was recovered a short distance away in Nelson Road.

On Saturday, officers were granted an extension to detain the boys for questioning, Suffolk Police said.

By the evening the pair were released on bail, pending further inquiries to answer on June 7 2023.

Ms Middleditch told her relatives, and later police officers, she had heard a noise at the door before two masked men forced their way in and knocked her to the ground.

Police said it is thought she was attacked between the evening of Friday March 24 and the early hours of Saturday March 25.

The pensioner was found conscious and breathing but was in a serious condition and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.

Joy Middleditch death
Floral tributes outside the 82-year-old’s home (Sam Russell/PA)

She died there in the early hours of Monday.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday but the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, pending further investigation, the force said.

Ms Middleditch’s family said in an earlier statement released through police: “Joy was a strong, determined character who loved life and her dog.

“She was a loving person who was sadly taken from us too soon.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the major investigation team by emailing MITincident.room@suffolk.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting the reference 37/17537/23.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

