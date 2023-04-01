Let’s make one thing clear, Man Utd must be in Champions League – Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Let’s make one thing clear, Man Utd must be in Champions League – Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stressed the importance of getting into the Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stressed the importance of getting into the Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United must be playing Champions League football next season, stressing there can be “no misunderstanding” about their need to return to Europe’s top table.

Having taken over at the end of last season with the club at a low ebb, the former Ajax boss has overseen an impressive turnaround in both culture and quality at Old Trafford.

The Carabao Cup final triumph against this weekend’s opponents Newcastle saw Ten Hag became just the second manager in United’s history to win a major trophy in his first campaign at the helm.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Manchester United have already won the Carabao Cup under Eric ten Hag (John Walton/PA)

The FA Cup and Europa League provide further opportunities for silverware, but there is no doubting the importance of Champions League qualification ahead of Sunday’s trip to their top-four rivals.

“One thing let’s make clear, we have to play Champions League football,” Ten Hag said.

“A club like Manchester United has to act in the Champions League, so there’s no misunderstanding.”

Asked if being in the Champions League makes United more attractive to potential summer signings, he said: “Of course we are more interesting when we are in the Champions League.

“But I think even when we’re not we are still attractive for players. I have noticed that also last year when we were not in the Champions League.

“But I want to make my point clear: we have to be in the Champions League.

“We have two paths. One is the Premier League, being in the top four, or win the Europa League, so they are the two paths.”

Third-placed United are currently well-placed to qualify through the Premier League but would drop out of the top four if they lose at Newcastle and Tottenham won at Everton on Monday.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Newcastle could climb above Manchester United this weekend (David Davies/PA)

Lifting the Europa League trophy in May offers another avenue for a club that has remained attractive despite its recent travails.

“I think a very good example is Casemiro,” said Ten Hag, whose side face Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals. “He won everything, including the Champions League, but he was willing to come to Manchester United.

“Even when we were playing in the Europa League because this club attracts people, it’s very interesting for them and they want to be part of this club.”

Brazil midfielder Casemiro was the most eye-catching signing of a summer that also saw Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia join United.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Casemiro (left), Wout Weghorst (centre) and Antony are among Man Utd's newcomers under Ten Hag (John Walton/PA)

“From my analysis, I think we are in a good direction, in the right direction,” Ten Hag said of the strategy at the club.

“I think we’re building a base this season but from hereon of course we have to develop and we have to progress.

“You can do that by developing the team and that is in every game you have to play better a better game, so every training (session) you can develop your way of playing and that’s what we are doing.

“We are also setting every time higher demands and standards to our players, and then for the rest in the summer we will see.

“But that’s not in this moment the focus point. The focus point is now the way of play, make a better game, make a better way of play, so we have a better chance to win games.”

A key area for United to improve this summer is up front after Anthony Martial’s injury-hit campaign and the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo hit an already shallow pool.

Wout Weghorst has been leant on heavily since his surprise January loan switch from Burnley and could stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season.

“Of course (he could stay) and I think he’s doing a lot of elements of football really well,” Ten Hag said of the Netherlands striker, who has scored twice in 18 appearances for United.

Manchester United v Real Betis – UEFA Europa League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Old Trafford
Ten Hag has been impressed by Wout Weghorst's contribution (Tim Goode/PA)

“He’s doing a really good job for us in pressing. He’s the leader of the process in the pressing, starts the press, he’s very good in the backward pressing.

“He’s taking other positions, his link-up play he’s doing really well.

“He’s making good movements, making space for others, so he’s also good in the set-plays, so he is really contributing to the performance of this team.

“And I think after Christmas we play 25 games and we lost two game and he played almost all of the games so he is really part of that success.”

