King thanks people behind Queen’s Green Canopy scheme after 3m trees planted

By Press Association
The King and he Prince of Wales plant a tree to mark the end of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative in the gardens of Sandringham House (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
The King and he Prince of Wales plant a tree to mark the end of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative in the gardens of Sandringham House (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The King has offered “heartfelt thanks” to people involved in the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) after the initiative announced it has planted more than three million trees.

The scheme was launched in May 2021 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and was extended after her death in September last year to allow people to plant trees in memoriam.

Charles said: “It is hard to believe that two years have passed since my mother and I planted a tree in Windsor Great Park to mark the commencement of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

“As the second planting season draws to a close, and with it this vitally important initiative, I particularly wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone from across the United Kingdom who has helped to plant over three million trees to create an enduring legacy in Queen Elizabeth’s name.

“This project has shown how simple, practical and positive gestures can make a big difference, and I can think of no more fitting tribute to Her late Majesty’s 70-year reign.”

In celebration, the King and the Prince of Wales planted one of the final trees, an acer, in the gardens of Sandringham House.

Queen’s Green Canopy project - film
A film narrated by Dame Judi Dench tells the story of the initiative through the people involved (The Queen’s Green Canopy)

Sir David Attenborough, a QGC ambassador, planted a tree in Richmond Park to mark the closure of the second planting season.

He said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy has created an invaluable national legacy for our children, future generations and the planet itself.”

QGC officials also released a film detailing the story of the initiative through the people involved, narrated by project ambassador Dame Judi Dench.

Queen’s Green Canopy project = mosaic
A mosaic artwork was created to celebrate community participation in the initiative (The People’s Picture for The Queen’s Green Canopy)

And a unique mosaic artwork has been created in the form of a green canopy depicting the late Queen’s cypher, EIIR.

It is formed of thousands of images of people with their jubilee and memorial trees planted for Elizabeth which were uploaded to the interactive QGC Map.

As well as planting more than three million trees, the project helped to deliver over 30 urban planting projects in areas of social and environmental need, and the training of more than 70 young people in the green sector.

While the jubilee project has come to an end, the QGC initiative announced it will fund the planting of a specimen tree in each of the 98 lieutenancies across the UK later this year, to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

