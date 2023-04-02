Dozens dead after tornadoes tear path through US South and Midwest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dozens dead after tornadoes tear path through US South and Midwest

By Press Association
A house destroyed in a tornado in Covington, Tennessee (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian/AP)
A house destroyed in a tornado in Covington, Tennessee (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian/AP)

Storms that led to possibly dozens of tornadoes have killed at least 27 people in small towns and big cities across the US South and Midwest.

The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital, ripped the roof off a packed concert venue in Illinois, and caused widespread damage throughout the region.

Confirmed or suspected tornadoes in at least eight states destroyed homes and businesses, tore up trees, and lay waste to neighbourhoods across a broad swathe of the country.

At least nine people were killed in one Tennessee county, four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, three in Sullivan, Indiana, and four in Illinois.

Other deaths from the storms that hit Friday night into Saturday were reported in Alabama and Mississippi, along with one near Little Rock, Arkansas, where city officials said more than 2,600 buildings were in one tornado’s path.

In Wynne, a community of about 8,000 people 50 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee, the high school’s roof was torn off overnight and its windows blown out, while huge trees lay on the ground and dozens of homes were decimated.

Severe Weather in Iowa
The path of a tornado is seen through a building on James Street in Coralville, Iowa (Iowa City Press-Citizen/AP/PA)

Debris lay scattered inside the shells of homes and on lawns: clothing, insulation, toys, splintered furniture, a pick-up truck with its windows shattered.

Ashley Macmillan said she, her husband and their children huddled with their dogs in a small bathroom as a tornado passed, “praying and saying goodbye to each other, because we thought we were dead”.

A falling tree seriously damaged their home, but they were unhurt.

“We could feel the house shaking, we could hear loud noises, dishes rattling. And then it just got calm,” she said.

Recovery is already under way, with workers using chainsaws and bulldozers to clear the area and utility crews restoring power.

Tornado damage
Family and neighbours scour the debris after a tornado tore through a farm in Wellman, Iowa (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette)/The Gazette/AP/PA)

Nine people died in Tennessee’s McNairy County, east of Memphis along the Mississippi border.

Governor Bill Lee drove to the county on Saturday to tour the destruction and comfort residents. He said the storm capped the “worst” week of his time as governor, coming days after a school shooting in Nashville that killed six people including a family friend whose funeral he and his wife attended earlier in the day.

He said: “It’s terrible what has happened in this community, this county, this state. But it looks like your community has done what Tennessean communities do, and that is rally and respond.”

In Memphis, police spokesman Christopher Williams said three deaths are believed to be weather-related – two children and an adult who died when a tree fell on a house.

Tornado damage
An entire neighbourhood was flattened in Sullivan, Indiana (Doug McSchooler/AP/PA)

Tennessee officials have warned that the same weather conditions are expected to return on Tuesday.

In Belvidere, Illinois, part of the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed as about 260 people were attending a heavy metal concert. A 50-year-old man was pulled from the rubble.

Concertgoer Gabrielle Lewellyn told WTVO-TV: “I sat with him and I held his hand and I was (telling him), ‘It’s going to be okay.’ I didn’t really know much else what to do.”

The man was dead by the time emergency workers arrived. Officials said 40 others were hurt, including two with life-threatening injuries.

Arkansas wreckage
Two people stand in front of a destroyed business in Wynne, Arkansas (AP)

In Crawford County, Illinois, three people were killed and eight others injured after a tornado hit around New Hebron.

Sheriff Bill Rutan said 60 to 100 families were displaced. “We’ve had emergency crews digging people out of their basements because the house is collapsed on top of them, but luckily they had that safe space to go to,” he said.

That was not far from where three people were killed in Indiana’s Sullivan County.

Sullivan mayor Clint Lamb said at a news conference that an area south of the county seat of about 4,000 “is essentially unrecognisable right now”, and several people were rescued overnight. There were reports of as many as 12 people injured, he said.

Severe Weather
The gym of Crestview Elementary School, Tennessee (Daily Memphian/AP)

“Quite frankly, I’m really, really shocked there isn’t more as far as human issues,” he said, adding that recovery “is going to be a very long process”.

In the Little Rock area, at least one person was killed and more than two dozen were hurt, some critically, authorities said. Mayor Frank Scott said that 2,100 homes and businesses were in the tornado’s path, but that no assessment had been done on how many were damaged.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was a high-end EF3 twister with wind speeds up to 165mph and a path as long as 25 miles.

Severe Weather Mississippi
Motorists pass by a destroyed SUV that was thrown into a ditch along South Gloster in Tupelo, Mississippi (The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal/AP/PA)

Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency and activated the US National Guard to help local responders.

A suspected tornado killed a woman in northern Alabama’s Madison County, said county official Mac McCutcheon. And in northern Mississippi’s Pontotoc County, officials confirmed one death and four injuries.

The storms struck just hours after US President Joe Biden visited the Mississippi community of Rolling Fork, where tornadoes last week destroyed parts of town.

It could take days to determine the exact number of tornadoes, said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Centre. There were also hundreds of reports of large hail and damaging winds, he said.

