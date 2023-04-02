Heritage railway turns back the clock as it rejoins mainline network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heritage railway turns back the clock as it rejoins mainline network

By Press Association
Swanage Railway Class 117 Wareham heritage diesel train Corfe Castle (Andrew PM Wright/PA)
Swanage Railway Class 117 Wareham heritage diesel train Corfe Castle (Andrew PM Wright/PA)

A railway enthusiast who rode on the last British Rail train to travel on the Swanage to Wareham railway at the age of 13 is returning 51 years later to drive a newly restored passenger service on the picturesque route.

Volunteer Peter Frost, who was one of the first to help renovate and rebuild the Dorset line following its closure in 1972, will be working as a conductor-driver on the trial service to reconnect the Isle of Purbeck stations with the mainline.

The Swanage Railway will be using its restored and upgraded 1950s heritage diesel trains, used by British Rail across its network from the 1950s to the 1990s, to operate the 11-mile service from Swanage.

It includes a one-mile stretch on the Network Rail main line from Worgret Junction into Wareham station.

Peter Frost next to the SR Wareham Class 117 heritage diesel train at Corfe Castle (Andrew PM Wright/PA)

Mr Frost, from Swanage, said: “It will be a great moment when our 1950s heritage diesel train runs into Wareham for the first time and then out 10 minutes later bound for Corfe Castle and Swanage – something that several generations of dedicated and determined Swanage Railway volunteers have worked towards since 1972.

“As a 13-year-old, I rode on the last British Rail train from Swanage to Wareham on that cold night in January 1972, and watched the depressing sight of the track ripped up for scrap during that hot summer when it seemed the Swanage branch line would never come back.

“Rebuilding the line and returning trains to Wareham seemed impossible.

“I remember the first day of restoration work at a disused and boarded up Swanage station in February 1976, when most people thought we were mad.”

Peter Frost, pictured second from right, at the age of 13 on the Corfe Castle platform with his back to the train on the last day the service ran on January 1, 1972 (Ian Nolan/PA)

Swanage Railway Trust director Peter Sills, who also rode on the last passenger train on the route on Saturday January 1, 1972, has kept his ticket from that journey.

The 65-year-old from Wareham said: “Riding on the first train from Wareham in the Swanage Railway’s heritage diesel train with my son – 51 years after riding on the last British Rail train from Wareham to Swanage in 1972 with my late father – will be a very special piece of history and rather poignant.

“It will be like turning back the clock.”

Gavin Johns, the volunteer chairman of the Swanage Railway Trust, said £5.5 million had been invested from government, community and business partners to re-connect Swanage and Corfe Castle with the mainline at Wareham, as well as to restore and upgrade the 1950s diesel trains.

Purbeck Community Rail Partnership chairman Councillor Mike Whitwam said: “This trial train service to Wareham marks an important opportunity to return to a fully functioning and sustainable rail service that meets the needs of local communities, visitors and businesses.”

The Wareham service trial operates on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until September 10, 2023.

