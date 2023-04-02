Thousands protest at TV show which accused John Paul II of covering up abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Thousands protest at TV show which accused John Paul II of covering up abuse

By Press Association
Poles took to the streets to protest at a TV show which accused Pope John Paul II of covering up child sex abuse (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poles took to the streets to protest at a TV show which accused Pope John Paul II of covering up child sex abuse (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Thousands of Poles joined marches on Sunday in defence of the late pope, St John Paul II, following a TV documentary that alleged he covered up child sex abuse involving clergy in his native Poland before his election as pontiff.

The marches, which took place in Warsaw and other cities on the 18th anniversary of John Paul’s death, were organised by an anti-abortion group under the slogan: “You awakened us, we will defend you.”

Participants prayed before marching behind religious relics in the capital. Some marchers carried photos of John Paul. Since the anniversary fell on Palm Sunday, they also carried pussy willows and other tree branches, which is a Roman Catholic tradition on the Sunday before Easter.

The investigative documentary was aired last month by TVN, an independent broadcaster often critical of Poland’s conservative government.

Poland John Paul II March
People take part in a march in defence of the late pope, St John Paul II, in Warsaw (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Many Polish Catholics saw it as an attack on the legacy of a man revered in Poland as one of the greatest figures in the nation’s history and also venerated as a saint by Catholics worldwide thanks to the Vatican’s fast-track canonisation after his 2005 death.

The issue has taken on political dimensions in Poland, particularly since the country is due to have a parliamentary election in the fall.

The government has called the documentary an attack on the nation’s identity and ideals by the liberal political opposition.

It is a view that resonates with many Poles and which seems to have given the ruling Law and Justice party added strength as its leaders campaign.

Opinion surveys show the party is the most popular one in the country, with its numbers as high as when Law and Justice first gained the power to run the government eight years ago.

In Warsaw, some marchers carried Polish national flags and the flag of Solidarity, the trade union that John Paul inspired after he was elected pope in 1978 and which played a crucial role in toppling communism across eastern Europe a decade later.

A couple who joined the march, Eleonora and Stanislaw Sochal, said they were furious at TVN for producing a documentary they regard as defamatory to the late pontiff.

They remembered communism as a dark time when the nation was controlled by the Soviet Union and described John Paul as the person who inspired the resistance that led ultimately to the country regaining its sovereignty and freedom.

“TVN slanders our authorities. It slanders John Paul and it slanders all of our values,” Mrs Sochal, 76, said.

Amid the emotional debate about John Paul’s legacy, a statue of the late pontiff was vandalised overnight in the central city of Lodz. Someone covered the monument in red and yellow paint and the words “Maxima Culpa”.

Foreign minister Zbigniew Rau, who visited the sculpture on Sunday morning, called the vandalism a “despicable act” and a well-organised element of hybrid warfare.

“It’s about dividing society along these most fundamental lines of our identity,” Mr Rau said.

He did not suggest who the perpetrator might be, but when Polish authorities speak about hybrid warfare, they usually are referring to alleged Russian efforts to sow discord and distrust in Poland.

Polish authorities also marked the anniversary by offering passengers on some state railway rides free cream-filled pastries that are now famous because John Paul loved to eat them.

The freebies inspired mockery and criticism on social media, with some saying the state should not be spending taxpayer money to hand out “papal” pastries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
18
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
17
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next…
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter and Pars boss James McPake. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter…
Paul McGowan is on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar'
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night. Image: Jennifer McCord
Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and…
Callum Davidson instructs his St Johnstone players against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the International Darts Open to Peter Wright. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2…
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented