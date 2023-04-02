Ryuichi Sakamoto who wrote music for The Last Emperor and The Revenant dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryuichi Sakamoto who wrote music for The Last Emperor and The Revenant dies

By Press Association
Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at the age of 71 (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died at the age of 71 (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)

Ryuichi Sakamoto, a world-renowned Japanese musician and actor who composed for Hollywood hits such as The Last Emperor and The Revenant, has died. He was 71.

Japan’s recording company Avex said in a statement on Sunday that Mr Sakamoto died on March 28 while undergoing treatment for cancer.

He was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. In 2022, he revealed that he had terminal cancer, a year after he disclosed he walso suffering from rectal cancer.

Mr Sakamoto was a pioneer of the electronics music of the late 1970s and founded the Yellow Magic Orchestra, also known as YMO, with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi.

Italy Obit Ryuichi Sakamoto
Ryuichi Sakamoto performing in Rome in Auditorium in 2009 (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)

Mr Takahashi died in January.

Despite his battle with cancer, Mr Sakamoto released a full-length album 12 on his 71st birthday in January, stating that composing had a “small healing effect on my damaged body and soul,” according to the official statement released with the latest album.

He was a world-class musician, winning an Oscar and Grammy for the 1987 movie The Last Emperor.

Mr Sakamoto was also an actor, starring in the Bafta-winning 1983 film Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence.

Japan Obit Ryuichi Sakamoto
Ryuichi Sakamoto celebrates after winning an Oscar for The Last Emperor in 1988 (Kyodo News via AP)

He was mostly based in New York in recent years, though he regularly visited Japan.

Born in Tokyo in 1952, Mr Sakamoto started studying music at the age of 10 and was influenced by Debussy and the Beatles.

The statement from Avex said that despite his sickness, when he was feeling relatively well, he kept working on his music in his home studio. “To his final days, he lived with music,” it said.

The statement expressed gratitude to the doctors who had treated him in the US and Japan, as well as to all his fans around the world.

Obit-Ryuichi Sakamoto
Ryuichi Sakamoto, second left, with musical David Bowie, third left, starred together in Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence (AP Photo/Jacques Langevin, File)

It referenced the words Sakamoto loved: “Ars longa, vita brevis”, which refers to the longevity of art, no matter how short human life might be.

Mr Sakamoto also left his mark as a pacifist and environmental activist. He spoke out against nuclear power following the March 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant meltdowns caused by an earthquake and tsunami.

He took part in rallies and made speeches in Tokyo, and was among a group of respected Japanese artists, like the Nobel-winning novelist Kenzaburo Oe, who were not afraid to take an unpopular stand on political issues.

In a July 2012 rally, he got up on stage and read from notes on an iPhone, warning Japan not to risk people’s lives for electricity.

“Life is more important than money,” he said in Japanese, then added in English, “Keeping silent after Fukushima is barbaric.”

He also appeared in advertising for Nissan electric cars, although he acknowledged he got a bashing for being so commercial.

At his home in New York, he gets electricity from a company that relies on renewables, he said.

“How we make electricity is going to diversify, with fossil fuel and nuclear power declining,” Mr Sakamoto told the Associated Press in an interview in 2012. “People should be able to choose the kind of electricity they want to use.”

Funeral services have been held with family and close friends, the Avex statement said.

Mr Sakamoto is survived by his daughter Miu Sakamoto, a musician. She posted on her Instagram the years her father had lived: from January 17 1952, to March 28 2023 — and a photo of a worn out, half-broken piano. He was separated from his former wife, singer and composer Akiko Yano.

