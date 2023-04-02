Blinken urges Russia to free detained Americans Gershkovich and Whelan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blinken urges Russia to free detained Americans Gershkovich and Whelan

By Press Association
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained on espionage charges (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained on espionage charges (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged his Russian counterpart to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week – as well as another imprisoned American, the State Department said.

In the call with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Mr Blinken conveyed “grave concern” over the Kremlin’s detention of journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage allegations, according to a State Department summary of the call.

Mr Blinken called for his immediate release.

He also sought the immediate release of Paul Whelan, whom the statement said was wrongfully detained.

Russia Journalist
Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich has been detained on espionage charges (The Wall Street Journal via AP, File)

Mr Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the US government have said are baseless. He is serving a 16-year sentence.

Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov also discussed “the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work,” according to the State Department.

The FSB, Russia’s top security agency and successor to the KGB, said Mr Gershkovich was collecting information on an enterprise of the military-industrial complex.

Russian authorities detained him last week, the first time a US correspondent has been held on spying accusations since the Cold War.

Russia Journalist
Paul Whelan is also being held in Russia (Sofia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP)

In its summary of the call, Russia’s foreign ministry said Mr Lavrov “drew Mr Blinken’s attention to the need to respect the decisions of the Russian authorities” about Mr Gershkovich, whom Moscow claims, without evidence, “was caught red-handed”.

The Journal has adamantly denied the allegations and demanded his release. US officials have also called on Russia to let him go, with President Joe Biden telling reporters on Friday that his message to the country was “Let him go”.

The Kremlin said Mr Lavrov also told Mr Blinken it was unacceptable for US officials and Western news media to continue “whipping up excitement” and politicising the journalist’s detention. “His further fate will be determined by the court.”

The State Department described the detention of Mr Gershkovich as unacceptable.

Congressman Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, noted that the government has advised US citizens to leave Russia.

“This is not unexpected, in that Russia is acting as an illegal state at this point. There are no laws or rules or no international norms that they are following,” Mr Turner told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

More than 30 news organisations and press freedom advocates have written the Russian ambassador in the United States to express concern Russia is sending the message that reporting inside the country is criminalised.

And on Saturday night, basketball star Brittney Griner, who was detained for 10 months by Russian authorities before being released in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, issued a statement with her wife, Cherelle, calling for the release of the 31-year-old.

“Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all,” the couple said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Interactions between the top US and Russian diplomats have been rare since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, though they did have a brief conversation last month on the sidelines of the Group of 20 conference of foreign ministers in India.

It was the highest-level in-person talks between the two countries since the war.

That interaction was their first contact since last summer, when Mr Blinken talked to Mr Lavrov by phone about a US proposal for Russia to release Mr Whelan and Ms Griner.

Though Mr Whelan was not included in the one-for-one swap that resulted in the release of Ms Griner, US officials said they remain committed to bringing him home.

