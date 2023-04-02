Accountant to complete 100 press-ups a day during Ramadan in memory of father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Accountant to complete 100 press-ups a day during Ramadan in memory of father

By Press Association
Asif Saleem, right, will attempt to do 100 press-ups every day while fasting during the month of Ramadan in memory of his father, Mohammed Saleem, left (Asif Saleem)
Asif Saleem, right, will attempt to do 100 press-ups every day while fasting during the month of Ramadan in memory of his father, Mohammed Saleem, left (Asif Saleem)

An accountant attempting to complete 100 press-ups every day while fasting for Ramadan has said it is the “least he can do” to pay his respects to his late “charitable” father.

Asif Saleem, a chartered accountant from Newcastle, aims to complete the gruelling challenge to raise funds to build a well in Kenya – the country where his father Mohammed Saleem, who died from a brain haemorrhage in October 2021, was from.

The 36-year-old told the PA news agency he was “humbled” by stories of his “charitable father”, which inspired him to take on the challenge.

Mr Saleem’s fundraiser is in memory of his late father Mohammed Saleem, who died in 2021 (Asif Saleem)

“(My father) was a massive family man, not just for our family but for our community as well. He would give to charity both locally and nationally,” said Mr Saleem.

“I’ve been humbled with stories of how he helped people in the community both personally and financially.

“He was a charitable guy, so I think that’s part of my inspiration to do the fundraiser.”

Mr Saleem set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised close to £800 out of the £1,000 target so far.

Speaking during Ramadan – which takes place from March 22 and ends on April 21 this year and involves Muslims fasting from pre-dawn to dusk – Mr Saleem said that taking on the challenge during the holy month makes it even more poignant.

“In our culture, we believe that as kids to a deceased person, if we do good deeds and charity, the blessings go towards the deceased,” Mr Saleem said.

“Particularly something that gives perpetuity or something that’s ongoing, so the benefit would be that we’re continuously providing (blessings) for my dad.

“Any good deeds or charity that a son or daughter gives will create blessings that go towards the departed.

“It gives them a better opportunity to go to Jannah – (the Islamic) equivalent to heaven, if you like.

“It’s challenging, but thinking about the reason I’m doing it, I do feel like I get that spark of inspiration to keep going.”

Asif Saleem, 36, from Newcastle, will do 100 press-ups every day during Ramadan (Asif Saleem)

Mr Saleem has received lots of support from his family, with his three-year-old daughter, Aliza, having also attempted a few press-ups alongside her father.

He added that seeing people making donations has also been touching.

“I’m massively grateful to everyone that’s donated and I’m humbled too,” the 36-year-old said.

“It spurs me to keep on going and do as much as I can. It’s really touching.”

The challenge is something that Mr Saleem believes is “the least I can do for my father”, who played an “important part in my life and gave so much to me”.

“Family is hugely important. Just spend as much time as you can with loved ones, because you never know what’s around the corner.”

More information about the fundraiser can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-mohammed-saleem-ramadan-pressups

