Ofcom opens industry-wide action over delayed broadband ‘One Touch Switch’

Ofcom has opened an industry-wide enforcement programme over the delayed One Touch Switch broadband switching process, it has announced.

One Touch Switch – designed by the telecoms watchdog to make it easier for households to change to a cheaper or faster broadband service – has been missed just as millions are facing huge increases to their monthly internet bills.

The new process would also allow seamless switching between physically separate networks, such as from Openreach to Virgin Media, Hyperoptic or CityFibre, allowing consumers to take advantage of more competitive deals.

Once in place, customers would only need to contact a new broadband provider to switch, and would no longer need to speak to their current provider.

Changing providers would also be quicker under One Touch Switch, taking just a day where possible, according to Ofcom.

The regulator said: “We have been closely monitoring industry’s progress in implementing the changes, and have been putting pressure on providers to meet their requirements by today’s deadline. Unfortunately, the new process has not been introduced on time.

“As a result, we have launched an industry-wide enforcement programme, following this failure to meet a regulatory deadline.”

Cristina Luna-Esteban, Ofcom’s director of telecoms consumer protection, said: “Industry has had plenty of warning, plenty of time and plenty of support to get this done. It’s extremely disappointing and frustrating, and providers have let their customers down.

“We take compliance with our rules very seriously, and have launched enforcement action to make sure companies get this up and running as quickly as possible.”