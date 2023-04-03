Former Jewish school principal found guilty of sexual abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Former Jewish school principal found guilty of sexual abuse

By Press Association
Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem in 2018 (AP)
Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem in 2018 (AP)

The former principal of a Jewish girls’ school in Australia has been found guilty of sexually abusing two students, ending a nine-year legal battle that strained relations between the Australian and Israeli governments while antagonising Australia’s Jewish community.

Malka Leifer, 56, a Tel Aviv-born mother-of-eight, was convicted on 18 counts, including rape, and acquitted of nine other charges, including five that related to the eldest student, Nicole Meyer.

The three former students – Ms Meyer, Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper – are sisters. They have chosen to identify themselves in the media.

Trial judge Mark Gamble had issued an order preventing the media from reporting during the trial that Leifer had fought against her extradition to Australia following her return to Israel in 2008 as allegations against her first emerged.

Sisters who brought the allegations
Sisters Dassi Erlich, left, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer leave the County Court of Victoria in Melbourne (AAP Image via AP)

The legal battle she had waged in Jerusalem courts since 2014 ended in 2021 when she boarded a flight toward Melbourne at Ben Gurion Airport, with her ankles and wrists shackled.

The news of Leifer’s extradition was welcomed in Australia by politicians and Jewish community leaders.

Leifer sat with her head tilted, watching the jury, and did not react as the verdicts were read. The two former students she was convicted of abusing, Ms Erlich and Ms Sapper, were in court for the verdicts.

She had earlier pleaded not guilty to all 27 counts.

Prosecutors claimed Leifer abused the students between 2003 and 2007 at the Adass Israel School, an ultra-Orthodox school in Melbourne where she was head of religion and later the principal, as well as at her Melbourne home and at rural school camps.

Court sketch of convicted principal
A courtroom sketch depicts former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer at the County Court (Mollie McPherson/AAP Image via AP)

Prosecutor Justin Lewis told jurors that Leifer tended to have a sexual interest in girls when they were teenage students at the school and when those same girls were student teachers.

Mr Lewis said Leifer engaged in sexual activities with them and took advantage of their vulnerability, their ignorance in sexual matters, and her own position of authority.

Defence lawyer Ian Hill argued the lengthy delay between the alleged offences and the trial, which began in February, was a disadvantage to the defence and to jurors.

He attacked the credibility of the sisters, accusing one of telling “blatant lies” in her evidence.

The sisters had an isolated upbringing in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, the court heard. They were around 12, 14 and 16 when Leifer arrived at the school from Israel in 2001.

Malka Leifer
Leifer will be sentenced later this month (AP)

The sisters gave evidence over two weeks behind closed doors, with the public and media excluded according to rules governing sexual assault trials in Victoria.

Other witnesses included those whom the sisters disclosed their allegations to.

Manny Waks, head of advocacy group Voice Against Child Sex Abuse and a supporter of the three sisters, said the result was tinged with sadness because the allegations relating to Ms Meyer were not proven.

“The length of time it’s taken and the many challenges along the way… most people did not believe that this day would actually come and it has arrived, and it’s a great day for justice,” Mr Waks said.

Ms Meyer told reporters outside court that a guilty verdict was “all we’ve ever wanted”.

“Since we started this battle, since we gave our police statements in 2011, to hear the word ‘guilty’ is what she has fought not to be for so many years, and what we have fought for so many years to prove,” she said.

Mr Waks told Network 10 television that the legal process had been challenging for the sisters until the verdicts were delivered.

“The process that the sisters have gone through is unique and arduous. I attended 75 court hearings in Israel just to get her (Leifer) extradited,” Mr Waks said.

Leifer will return to court on April 26 for a sentencing hearing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

Police were called to Commerce Street, Arbroath. Image: Google/Shutterstock
Hunt for man and woman with Glasgwegian accents after Arbroath pub attack
Edinburgh High Court.
Fife hotel worker who brutalised women faces indeterminate jail sentence
The used needle was found under a slide at Finlathen Park. Image: Supplied
Dad-of-two 'disgusted' after finding blood-spattered needle at Dundee playpark
CR0041911 - Cheryl Peebles Story - Scottish Ballet is working with pupils at Perth Academy on a programme celebrating diversity - Picture shows, left to right, Lucy May Wilson (Scottish Ballet), pupils Miky Fink and Eoin Robertson, with Miki Lee Dale (Scottish Ballet), and pupils Sophia Marschall and Miah Lackie, alongside Taylor Han (Scottish Ballet) - Perth Academy, Murray Place, Perth - Thursday 30th March 2023 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How Perth Academy is using dance to tackle transphobia, racism and bigotry with Scottish…
Xplore Dundee open-top tour by harbour
Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn't need to die and should never have been in…
Bishop James Kennedy (Theo Verden) and Kate Kennedy (Will Press) make their way past St Andrews Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as history is made at St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession
From left: Dundee goal-getter Tommy Coyne, Saturday's hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron and all-time top scorer Alan Gilzean all played their parts in big wins.
Dundee's biggest wins: Where does 7-0 hammering of Hamilton sit in the club record…
Taylor made the threat at Lansdowne Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee thug threatened to set fire to city multi with petrol
council construction workers in Dundee are to strike
'Significant disruption' expected amid Dundee Council construction strike - how you'll be affected

Editor's Picks

Most Commented