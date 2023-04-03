Isle of Man public almost evenly split on assisted dying law consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Isle of Man public almost evenly split on assisted dying law consultation

By Press Association
Tynwald building in Douglas, Isle of Man (Alamy/PA)
Tynwald building in Douglas, Isle of Man (Alamy/PA)

A public consultation on assisted dying on the Isle of Man saw the results almost evenly split between those for and against a change in the law.

Just under half (49.61%) of the responses disagreed that assisted dying should be permitted for terminally ill adults, while 49.01% agreed that it should.

There was a total of 3,316 responses and 1.08% said they were not sure, with 0.30% not answering that specific question.

The vast majority (68.31%) of respondents felt that the two doctors involved in the consent process should ensure that the person requesting assisted dying was fully aware of all the options available to them including palliative care, support and pain control.

Of the rest, 26.85% did not answer that question while 2.62% said no and the rest said they were not sure.

The consultation results summary stated that there was a large number of responses praising the current provision of palliative care services on the Isle of Man.

Dr Alex Allinson, who introduced the Private Members’ Bill in June last year, said any change in the law would need to be done in a “safe, reassuring way so that personal choice can be respected”.

He said: “I have been overwhelmed by the support for these proposals and the devastating stories of suffering at the end of life and examples of how the law is simply not working for many dying people on our island.

“On the other side of the debate people have shared heartfelt moral and ethical views on why they do not agree with assisted dying and expressed fears for what could happen if the law changed.

“Clearly, we need to find a way to modify the existing law in a safe, reassuring way so that personal choice can be respected and suffering reduced without unduly impacting those who would not want to make use of this option themselves.”

He said the consultation responses would be taken into account in the drafting of legislation and “further public discourse and parliamentary scrutiny will be welcomed”.

Sarah Wootton, chief executive of Dignity in Dying which supports assisted dying, said the consultation “demonstrates that the current law is not working for dying people”.

She added: “Longstanding ideological opponents of assisted dying will continue to scaremonger and attempt to influence the debate, because they fear the inevitable progress towards law change.

“Yet opinion polls have shown the Manx public to be highly supportive of assisted dying for terminally ill adults, much in line with the UK public.

“It’s over to Tynwald (the Isle of Man parliament) to debate proposals that command the support of the Manx people and find a way forward that gives choice and protection for dying islanders.”

