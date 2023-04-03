Political novice ousts veteran in Montenegro presidential vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Political novice ousts veteran in Montenegro presidential vote

By Press Association
Pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic waves after voting at a polling station in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica (AP)
A crushing defeat for Montenegro’s long-serving leader Milo Djukanovic in a weekend presidential election heralds his final departure from the small Balkan state’s political scene after more than 30 years in power, analysts have said.

Economy expert and political novice Jakov Milatovic won the presidential run-off election on Sunday, defeating Mr Djukanaovic, who led Montenegro to independence from much larger Serbia in 2006 and to Nato membership in 2017, despite strong opposition from former Slavic ally Russia.

Mr Milatovic won around 60% of the vote, according to reliable independent pollsters, and Mr Djukanovic has conceded defeat. The first official results are expected later on Monday.

The newcomner’s victory is believed to reflect voter fatigue with Mr Djukanovic – who has served as president twice and prime minister seven times – as well as disillusionment with established politicians.

Although the presidency is largely a ceremonial position in Montenegro, it influences the political trends in the country.

The new president
Jakov Milatovic, leader of the Europe Now movement, celebrates in his headquarters in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica (AP)

“Djukanovic is one of the longest-ruling leaders in Europe and in the world,” said political analyst Ana Nenezic.

“He has ruled for more than Belarus leader (Aleksander) Lukashenko, which is strange in any democratic society … 32 years is too much for a country.”

Montenegrin political analyst Fedja Pavlovic said Mr Djukanovic was “sent to political retirement, this time irrevocably”.

This was Mr Djukanovic’s first loss in an election since he first entered politics in the former Yugoslav republic in the early 1990s.

During his decades in power, the 61-year-old switched from a pro-Serbian communist to a pro-Western politician.

Mr Milatovic, 36, first entered politics in 2020 after finishing his education in Britain and the United States.

The outcome of Sunday’s election is likely to reflect on an early parliamentary vote set for June 11.

Election billboard
A worker sets a pre-election billboard showing Jakov Milatovic (AP)

That vote was scheduled because of a months-long government deadlock that stalled Montenegro’s pending European Union membership and alarmed the West as war rages in Ukraine.

Though Mr Milatovic’s Europe Now group is not formally part of the country’s ruling coalition, his presidential candidacy won backing from the shaky alliance that includes parties advocating closer ties with neighbouring Serbia and Russia.

Mr Milatovic has denied Mr Djukanovic’s allegations that the governing coalition was pushing Montenegro back under Serbian and Russian influence.

The country of some 620,000 people is deeply split between those who consider Montenegro a sovereign nation and about 30% of the population who consider themselves Serbs.

Relations between Serbia and Montenegro have deteriorated since Mr Djukanovic took the country out of the union with Serbia and later into Nato.

During the election campaign, Mr Djukanovic said voters were choosing between membership in the EU, or joining the “Serbian World” – a copy of the “Russian World”.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic congratulated Mr Milatovic on his victory, saying: “In Serbia, you will always have a reliable partner.”

During his tenure, Mr Djukanovic and his party officials have often been accused of corruption and of pressuring the judiciary to ignore numerous some cases. He has often denied accumulating a large fortune for himself and his family.

“End of an era: Milatovic is the president,” read newspaper headlines a day after the vote.

