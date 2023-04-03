Moderate exercise safe for people with muscle pain from statins, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Moderate exercise safe for people with muscle pain from statins, study suggests

By Press Association
Moderate exercise is safe for people with muscle pain from statins – study (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Moderate exercise is safe for people with muscle pain from statins – study (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Moderate exercise is safe for people who have muscle pain from taking statins, according to a study.

Researchers found that the cholesterol lowering drugs do not increase muscle injury after prolonged walking.

Scientists say the findings are reassuring for people who experience muscle pain or fatigue from statins but need to exercise to help keep their cholesterol levels low and their hearts healthy.

Statins are one of the most commonly prescribed drugs in the UK, with about seven to eight million people taking them to cut their chance of heart attack and stroke.

But along with headaches, dizziness and other symptoms, the NHS lists muscle pain as one of the common side-effects of taking the medication.

While past studies have shown vigorous exercise can increase muscle damage in some statin users, which can lead to decreased physical activity or cause people to stop taking their medication, less is known about the impact of moderate exercise.

The 100 people involved in the small study were split into three groups: asymptomatic and symptomatic statin users, and those who do not take the drugs.

They walked 30, 40 or 50 kilometres (18.6, 24.8 or 31 miles, respectively) per day at a self-selected pace for four consecutive days.

Statin users had all been on the medication for at least three months.

The study found that statins did not exacerbate muscle injury or muscle symptoms after moderate-intensity exercise.

Neeltje Allard, first author of the study and researcher at the department of integrative physiology, Radboud University Medical Centre in Nijmegen, Netherlands, said: “Even though muscle pain and fatigue scores were higher in symptomatic statin users at baseline, the increase in muscle symptoms after exercise was similar among the groups.

“These results demonstrate that prolonged, moderate-intensity exercise is safe for statin users and can be performed by statin users to maintain a physically active lifestyle and to derive its cardiovascular health benefits.”

The findings are published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Last August, a study by researchers at the University of Oxford suggested taking statins does not commonly cause muscle pain.

Where pain does occur, the Oxford scientists said it could either cause patients to stop taking the medication or discourage them from taking it in the first place, meaning they could miss out on the benefit of it lowering their risk of heart attack or stroke.

The study suggested the risk of muscle pain caused by statins was low and did not outweigh the benefits of taking the drugs.

It also indicated that the small increased risk of muscle symptoms was mostly observed within the first year of treatment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: Shutterstock.
Red-card collectors St Johnstone do not have discipline problem, insists Callum Davidson, but they…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police appeal to trace man, 25, missing from Dundee. Picture shows; Missing Dundee man . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Police appeal as concerns grow for missing Dundee man
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police appeal after motorbike stolen from Broughty Ferry Road. Picture shows; Broughty Ferry Road . Dundee . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Police appeal after motorbike stolen on busy Dundee road
Perth ScotRail trains
Perth's railway and bus stations may finally be integrated
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
Golden celebration for the members of Pitteuchar Ladies Club Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
50 years of unbroken friendship for Pitteuchar's young mums
Moderate exercise is safe for people with muscle pain from statins – study (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Monday court round-up — Robber's phone and decorator banned
Dundee University life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Now I know why Dundee University is a life sciences world leader
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus 'Balesy' springs into action for Easter at local farms
Luke McCowan celebrates his goal as Dundee go 3-0 up. Image: Craig Brown/SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's perfect weekend piling pressure on leaders Queen's Park - Dark Blues…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented