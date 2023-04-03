Michael Keane fires last-gasp rocket to earn Everton a point against Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Keane fires last-gasp rocket to earn Everton a point against Tottenham

By Press Association
Everton’s Michael Keane celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Monday April 3, 2023.
Everton's Michael Keane celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Monday April 3, 2023.

Everton defender Michael Keane’s stunning 90th-minute equaliser atoned for his error in conceding Tottenham’s penalty opener in a fractious 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in which both sides had a man sent off.

Harry Kane’s spot-kick looked set to give Spurs post-Antonio Conte a victory but it was the England captain’s involvement in the sending-off of Abdoulaye Doucoure which prompted most discussion – until Keane’s 30-yard screamer.

The country’s record scorer registered his 22nd league goal of the season but it was his over-reaction to Doucoure’s hand into his face, resulting in the Frenchman’s red card, 10 minutes previously which provoked the ire of Goodison.

In the 58th minute Kane fouled Demarai Gray in front of the technical area and then left his foot in on a tackle on Doucoure, who reacted angrily.

As the pair tussled on the touchline the Frenchman pushed a hand in his opponent’s face and the striker fell to the floor theatrically but Doucoure’s actions left referee David Coote little option but to send off the Everton midfielder.

It left Sean Dyche’s side facing the final half hour with 10 men but, having done a good job of keeping the visitors at bay, their resistance was broken quickly and easily.

Keane lunged at a loose ball in the penalty area but Cristian Romero got there before him and as Kane stepped up to dispatch the spot-kick chants of “cheat” rang around the stadium.

Six minutes after coming on substitute Lucas Moura was dismissed for an over-the-top tackle on Keane, who showed no ill-effects to stride forward and hit a swerving shot past Hugo Lloris to earn a point which lifted his side out of the bottom three.

The visitors, playing their first game following Conte’s departure just over a week ago, began like they had a plan under his assistant Cristian Stellini’s caretaker charge.

Kane’s goalbound shot on the turn in the ninth minute was blocked by Keane, who himself produced a far more spectacular effort chesting down a free-kick and volleying over at the other end.

The striker then headed an Ivan Perisic cross wide at the far post – and that was Tottenham’s last attempt at goal of the first half.

Having not succeeded with those early efforts Spurs lost their way somewhat as, after Dwight McNeil hooked behind under pressure from Pedro Porro, Everton dragged themselves back into the game.

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Goodison Park
Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off for raising his hand to Harry Kane (Nigel French/PA)

Eric Dier got his head in the way of a Ben Godfrey shot and Doucoure headed over when he should have at least hit the target, as the hosts finished the half looking like a side with more of an idea, even if Jordan Pickford had to save from Son Heung-min before an offside flag went up.

But it was 45 minutes littered with unforced errors as players struggled to retain possession and find each other with simple passes, with Spurs becoming more culpable as time ticked by.

Early in the second half Dier was caught trying to dribble out of defence and was only spared by Idrissa Gueye’s woeful finish with Doucoure better placed to his right waiting to be slipped in.

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Goodison Park
Lucas Moura also saw red for a foul on Michael Keane (Nigel French/PA)

Everton’s desire, with top-flight survival at stake, appeared greater than Tottenham’s to secure Champions League football next season but that was taken too far just before the hour when Doucoure lost his head in his confrontation with Kane.

Worse was to follow with Keane’s mistimed tackle but from then it was the 10-man hosts who looked the more likely to score as Spurs, criticised by Conte a couple of weeks ago for lacking character, retreated into their shell.

They not only lost ground but their discipline and, after Gueye forced Lloris to tip over a shot, Moura’s red card gave Everton a glimmer of hope and Keane seized it in dramatic fashion as Kane departed to a chorus of boos.

