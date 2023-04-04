Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

By Press Association
Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US after failing to secure rescue funding (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US after failing to secure rescue funding (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US after failing to secure rescue funding.

It comes after a Virgin Orbit rocket failed to complete the first satellite launch from UK soil in January.

On Tuesday, the business lodged a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware as it seeks a sale of the remaining business.

Chapter 11 is a form of bankruptcy in the US which allows the reorganisation of a firm’s business affairs, debts and assets, aimed at keeping the business afloat and repaying creditors over time.

Virgin Hotels Event – India Buildings
Sir Richard Branson and his Virgin Group business has invested around 1 billion dollars (£809m) in Virgin Orbit (Robert Perry/PA)

Once it is filed, a business has 120 days to submit a plan of reorganisation with the court.

Last week, the group said it would cut 675 jobs – about 85% of its workforce – as it continued to search for a funding lifeline.

Virgin Orbit, which is based in California and is 75%-owned by Virgin Group, also suspended all operations in March amid pressure on its finances.

Mr Branson’s Virgin Investments business has injected around 43 million US dollars (£35 million) into Virgin Orbit in recent weeks to fund the process, support recent operations and finance severance packages.

The entrepreneur and his Virgin Group have invested more than 1 billion dollars (£809 million) into the business in total.

He spun out Virgin Orbit from his space tourism group Virgin Galactic as a new company in 2017.

The business was devised to launch rockets from modified 747 aircraft in order to send satellites into space.

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket at Spaceport Cornwall
Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket at Spaceport Cornwall (UK Space Agency/PA)

However, the group, which was listed in New York in 2021, has struggled for profitability and been weighed down by its significant debt pile.

As of September, the company had debts of 153.5 million dollars (£123 million).

In January, the group had sought to complete the first satellite launch from UK soil, with hopes the mission would be a major stepping stone for space exploration from the UK.

However, the firm’s LauncherOne rocket failed to reach orbit and saw its payload of US and UK intelligence satellites dive into the ocean.

Virgin Orbit chief executive Dan Hart said: “The team at Virgin Orbit has developed and brought into operation a new and innovative method of launching satellites into orbit, introducing new technology and managing great challenges and great risks along the way as we proved the system and performed several successful space flights, including successfully launching 33 satellites into their precise orbit.

“While we have taken great efforts to address our financial position and secure additional financing, we ultimately must do what is best for the business.

“We believe that the cutting-edge launch technology that this team has created will have wide appeal to buyers as we continue in the process to sell the company.

“At this stage, we believe that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward to identify and finalize an efficient and value-maximising sale.”

A Government spokesman said: “This is a commercial matter for Virgin Orbit. We have worked with the company for many years and our thoughts are with its employees in the US during this difficult time.

“The UK space sector is thriving, generating an income of £17.5 billion a year and employing almost 49,000 people.

“The government remains committed to supporting the development of a dynamic UK spaceflight sector, and our focus is on supporting multiple projects designed to make the UK the leading provider of commercial small satellite launch in Europe by 2030, generating more jobs and growth across the country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US after failing to secure rescue funding (Ben Birchall/PA)
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US after failing to secure rescue funding (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented