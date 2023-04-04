Donaldson has ‘no regrets’ on walk out from Good Friday Agreement negotiations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donaldson has ‘no regrets’ on walk out from Good Friday Agreement negotiations

By Press Association
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson photographed at the gates of Hillsborough Castle (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson photographed at the gates of Hillsborough Castle (Brian Lawless/PA)

Twenty-five years after walking out of the Good Friday Agreement peace talks, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted he has no regrets.

The current DUP leader was a senior member of the Ulster Unionists’ negotiating delegation back in 1998.

Hours before the historic accord was struck, the Lagan Valley MP famously left Castle Buildings at Stormont in protest at what his party was about to sign up to.

He refused to back a deal that proposed the early release of paramilitary prisoners but did not include firm commitments to decommission terrorist weapons.

TALKS Donaldson&Trimble
Jeffrey Donaldson was a leading anti-agreement voice within the UUP and a thorn in the side of leader David Trimble (right) (Peter Jordan/PA)

The former Ulster Defence Regiment soldier also had concerns about the establishment of a commission on the future of policing and the prospect of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) being disbanded.

“Certainly, when I look back on the 10th of April 1998 and the decisions I had to take then, they were really difficult decisions,” Sir Jeffrey told the PA news agency.

“I had entered into that process wanting to see peace and political stability and progress in Northern Ireland, but I was disappointed with the agreement at the time.”

Sir Jeffrey said he believes the deal offered more to the paramilitaries involved in the Troubles than to the victims they created.

“I felt there were significant flaws in that agreement, not least in relation to its failure to deal with the legacy of our troubled past, to put in place arrangements that would protect the rights of victims and survivors to pursue truth and justice, and that would have dealt more comprehensively with the whole issue of the paramilitary terrorist organisations leaving the stage, as it were,” he said.

“We’re still grappling with that, both of those key issues continue to haunt the political process in Northern Ireland, continue to hold back the kind of further progress that we want to make.

“So, I’ve no regrets about the decision I took in 1998 but what I have done is dedicate my career and my political involvement in the last 25 years to fixing the bits that haven’t worked, to getting solutions to the bits that weren’t properly addressed in 1998, and I continue in that endeavour.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson now leads the DUP (Brian Lawless/PA)

Following his walk out from the talks, Sir Jeffrey assumed the role of rebel within the UUP, leading internal opposition to the deal.

His relationship with then party leader David Trimble deteriorated rapidly and in late 2003 he finally quit the party he had been a member of for more than 20 years and then defected to the DUP.

Joining him was Arlene Foster, another prominent anti-agreement voice within the UUP who would also ultimately go on to become a leader of the DUP.

Reflecting on the agreement ahead of the 25th anniversary, Sir Jeffrey admitted having mixed feelings about what was achieved on Good Friday 1998.

“Well, clearly, Northern Ireland has come a long way in the past 25 years and there have been a lot of changes, many of those changes for the betterment of everyone here,” he said.

“Yet we know that we’re not out of the woods, that there are still some within our society who see violence as a way of asserting their political aspirations. But, of course, that is wrong.

“I think that what we got 25 years ago has helped to create the progress that we’ve made but also the flaws in that agreement have presented challenges along that 25-year journey.

“Indeed, one of the most fundamental elements, of dealing with our troubled past, has not yet been resolved.

“We failed to resolve it in 1998 and here we are, in 2023, and it isn’t yet properly addressed, and that, of course, is the legacy of the Troubles and the needs of victims and survivors, their quest for truth and justice.

“So, I think, as we reflect on the last 25 years, it’s a mixed report – progress has been made, there’s no doubt about that, but there are key areas in our society, key needs that have not been met, key issues that have not been fully addressed.

“What we have is certainly far better than where we were 25 years ago, but it’s far from perfect.”

