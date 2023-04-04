Parts of Good Friday Agreement still not realised say Women’s Coalition founders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parts of Good Friday Agreement still not realised say Women’s Coalition founders

By Press Association
Monica McWilliams, former leader of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition, said the human rights promises of the Good Friday Agreement have still not been fully implemented 25 years on (PA)
Monica McWilliams, former leader of the Northern Ireland Women's Coalition, said the human rights promises of the Good Friday Agreement have still not been fully implemented 25 years on (PA)

Some elements of the Good Friday Agreement have still not been put in place after a quarter of a century, three founding members of the Women’s Coalition have said.

Former leader Monica McWilliams said the party was able to put a stamp on the historic peace deal despite only being formed shortly before negotiations began.

The Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition (NIWC) came into existence in 1996 to encourage the involvement of women in the peace process on a cross-community basis.

Members of the now defunct party spoke to the PA news agency to mark the 25th anniversary of the agreement, which largely brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Former leader of the Women's Coalition Monica McWilliams.
Former leader of the Women's Coalition Monica McWilliams said the party was able to put a stamp on the historic peace deal despite only being formed shortly before negotiations began (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms McWilliams, Bronagh Hinds and former MLA Jane Morrice said that, despite the successes of the agreement, major parts of it, such as integrated education and a Bill of Rights on equality, have still not been achieved.

“We wrote the entire section on reconciliation and the needs of victims,” Ms McWilliams said.

“That would not have been in the agreement – the whole restitution for victims, civic forum, resources for young people, community development, integrated education, shared education, the right of women to full and equal political participation.

“There wouldn’t have been a word in the agreement about any of those things.”

Ms McWilliams said the human rights promises have not been fully implemented.

“First, I should say lots of pieces did come to fruition,” she said.

“It’s like a cascade, and you build on what’s gone and go to the next stage.

“But some of the things that we thought would be the easiest to implement turned out to be the hardest, such as a Bill of Rights.”

Founding member of the Northern Ireland Womens Coalition, Bronagh Hinds. (PA/Claudia Savage)
Women's Coalition founder member Bronagh Hinds said Northern Ireland is falling behind the rest of the UK in equality legislation (Claudia Savage/PA)

Ms Hinds said Northern Ireland is falling behind the rest of the UK in equality legislation.

She said: “We moved from being very backwards in Northern Ireland in our equality legislation to being very advanced… into moving to being behind the ball again where everybody else is; for example, the rest of the UK has a much more advanced equality legislation, having been a bit behind us, so we’re still arguing for that.”

She added: “We have to get beyond using equality and human rights as part of the battleground, it’s the framework for a better future for citizens.”

Ms Morrice said her main concern is that the level of integrated education has not improved in 25 years, despite a pledge in the agreement to encourage its uptake.

“If we hadn’t been up at the talks, the line on encouraging and facilitating integrated education and mixed housing would not have been in the Good Friday Agreement,” she said.

“Way back then only 7% of schools in Northern Ireland were genuinely integrated, according to the Integrated Education Fund.”

“Then only 7% and still only 7% – it has not moved – so that is very, very disappointing.”

Former MLA for the Northern Ireland Womens Coalition, Jane Morrice.(Handout pic)
Former Women's Coalition MLA Jane Morrice said her main concern is that the level of integrated education has not improved in 25 years (Handout/PA)

She added: “It’s fascinating because when people talk about integrated education, certainly from the outside, they all say that’s the most normal thing in the world, that young Catholic and Protestant children should be educated together.

“And yet the system in Northern Ireland is not ready for change for a lot of different reasons.

“It’s very slow progress. But we’ll get there.”

Ms McWilliams said she does not agree with commentators who say the agreement is “washed out”.

She added: “It was pretty hard to make. And I dare anyone that thought it was other than that to try and sit down and reconcile the massive differences of 30 years of conflict.”

