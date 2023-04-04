Unite Google workers strike outside London HQ over alleged ‘appalling treatment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Unite Google workers strike outside London HQ over alleged ‘appalling treatment’

By Press Association
Workers protest outside Google London HQ over the “appalling treatment and union busting” of staff facing redundancies (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Workers protest outside Google London HQ over the “appalling treatment and union busting” of staff facing redundancies (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Google workers have been reduced to tears by fears of being made redundant, a union representative told a London rally.

Employees protested outside the tech giant’s King’s Cross headquarters on Tuesday over its alleged “appalling treatment and union busting” of staff facing redundancies.

Scores of Google employees who are Unite union members staged the demonstration, with some chanting “What’s disgusting? Union busting” and “Enough is enough”.

Google redundancies
Workers protest outside Google London HQ over the “appalling treatment and union busting” of staff facing redundancies (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Others clutched placards with messages such as “Being evil is not a strategy” and “R.I.P Google culture 1998 – 2023”.

It comes after Google’s parent company Alphabet announced plans in January to make about 12,000 workers redundant across its global operations, which Unite, the biggest union at the company, fears could lead to about 500 UK job losses.

Unite claims Google’s UK management has since “ignored” most of the concerns put to them by its elected workplace representatives and “closed the collective consultation process on the redundancy plans”.

Google said it has been “constructively engaging and listening to employees”.

Google redundancies
In January Google announced that it would be making around 12,000 workers redundant across its global operations (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

According to the firm, it is working through due legal process, fully adhering to requirements in the UK and consulting with employee representatives when required.

Anonymised statements from Google workers were read out at the rally by Unite regional officer Matt Whaley.

One said “the most dedicated Googler I know was was laid off”, another that “Google has failed to live up to its values and do the right thing by its employees”.

Unite claims Google is refusing to allow union representatives to attend one-to-one consultations with workers.

It also alleges that employees with disabilities are being told to get a doctor’s note if they want a colleague to attend their meetings and “even then, union representation is still prohibited”.

Mr Whaley said Google has treated the consultation process as a “tick box exercise”.

He added: “I’ve had people crying to me on meetings because of how bad the company is treating them. I’ve had people with neurodiversity or where English isn’t their first language stressing about these meetings, wanting a companion and Google saying get a doctor’s note.

“We’ve had people on maternity leave return to work and their job doesn’t exist.”

He told the PA news agency: “On a personal level I’ve had members crying to me.

“On a collective level, people are very angry about that, even people who are not in line for redundancy this time think that the way their colleagues have been treated is disgusting.

“There are a number of international workers here on Google visas, some of them from places like Russia, from Ukraine and they may now face deportations back to hostile countries.”

Google has been approached for comment on the specific claims relating to staff on work visas and returning from maternity leave.

Unite further claims the company has refused to listen to individual employees’ grievances about the redundancy process, as formal acknowledgment of such complaints would give workers the right to have a union representative attend their consultation.

It also raised concerns that Google is trying to “limit legal representation for workers”, who it said have to sign a settlement agreement to receive a redundancy package.

Unite also questioned the “independence of the legal services available to the workers”, claiming Google staff were told they can use only solicitors from a list approved by the company if they want to receive a payment for legal costs.

In a statement provided ahead of the protest, Mr Whaley said: “Google’s treatment of staff and attempts at union busting during the redundancy consultation process are appalling and potentially unlawful.

“Unite will not back down until Google allows workers full union representation, engages properly with the consultation process and treats its staff with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

A Google spokesperson said: “As we said on January 20, we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles globally.

“We know this is a very challenging time for our employees.

“In the UK, we have been constructively engaging and listening to our employees through numerous meetings, and are working hard to bring them clarity and share updates as soon as we can in adherence with all UK processes and legal requirements.”

According to Google, the company will support any employees whose roles are impacted by the job cuts.

Google reported £3.4 billion in turnover and a profit of £896 million in the 18 months to the end of December 2021 and paid £200 million in UK corporation tax.

