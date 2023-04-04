Disabled woman discharged from hospital with undiagnosed fractures, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Disabled woman discharged from hospital with undiagnosed fractures, inquest told

By Press Association
Lyn Parker died following a hoist transfer at Tudor Avenue residential care home (Family handout/PA)
Lyn Parker died following a hoist transfer at Tudor Avenue residential care home (Family handout/PA)

A disabled woman who died days after she was dropped by care home workers was discharged from hospital on the day of her fall with undiagnosed rib fractures and a fracture to her left arm, an inquest has heard.

Lyn Parker, 64, fractured her ribs and both arms when she fell at least 1.5 metres after two care workers tried to lift her from her wheelchair into her bed using a sling at Tudor Avenue Residential Care Home in Hampton, south London.

Ms Parker, from Kingston upon Thames, was on the floor for more than three hours before an ambulance arrived on January 15 2021, West London Coroner’s Court heard.

She died 10 days later at Kingston Hospital on January 25 2021.

A consultant at the hospital told the court on Tuesday that the main cause of Ms Parker’s death was “aspiration pneumonia”.

Lyn Parker
Lyn Parker died at Kingston Hospital in January 2021 (Family handout/PA)

Ms Parker, who was non-verbal, was taken to the hospital alone in an ambulance.

She was discharged in the early hours of January 16 but had to be taken back in the morning after a care home worker found her left arm was “swollen and black”.

Dr Sumit Dutta, a consultant in emergency medicine at Kingston Hospital, treated Ms Parker on January 15.

Jurors heard from his statement that Ms Parker was “combative” to his attempts to examine her and that he treated her for the fracture to her right arm and what he believed to be a reaction to morphine which paramedics had administered.

In a second statement, he added: “In hindsight I should have arranged a pan trauma CT scan.

“At the time I believed the identified injuries accounted for her symptoms.

“I should have had a lower threshold to widen the net of examination.”

Dr Dutta said that if the scan had been ordered Ms Parker would have been admitted to hospital and would not have been discharged on that day.

Dr Khalid Mohammed Ali, a fellow consultant in emergency medicine at the hospital, co-led an internal investigation into Ms Parker’s care.

Extracts of his report were read in court which detailed “a missed diagnosis of fractured ribs and a left humeral fracture” on Ms Parker’s first presentation to hospital.

However, Dr Ali wrote that he did not think “earlier recognition” would have changed the final outcome because Ms Parker was an “extremely frail and vulnerable adult” with “multiple co-morbid conditions” and “extremely limited physiological reserve”.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, the doctor said a full trauma CT scan, done on January 16 when Ms Parker returned to hospital, showed “multiple rib fractures on the right side” and doctors found a “fracture in her left humerus of the left arm”.

He said it was not discovered during her first presentation to hospital because there had been no swelling and the non-verbal Ms Parker could not say she was in pain.

“If a patient cannot verbalise and tell you that there is a pain there you might miss it,” he added. “That is why on the first presentation there was no X-ray done on the left arm.”

He agreed that the initial medical team should have “widened the scope of their investigation” and ordered a “trauma CT scan” but insisted it would not have changed the eventual outcome.

“Unfortunately, in the case of Ms Lyn Parker … the main cause of her passing was aspiration pneumonia,” he said. “I don’t believe the outcome will change in the 12 hours difference between first and second presentation.”

Rebekah Schiff, a consultant geriatrician and general physician at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, said she did not think Ms Parker should have been discharged on January 15.

“That is due to the fact that she had not been adequately assessed on that day and, therefore, that led to erroneous conclusions that she could go back to the home at that point,” she said.

Called to court as an independent expert, Dr Schiff told jurors Ms Parker’s fractured ribs would have made it difficult for her to take deep breaths and meant she would have developed respiratory problems “quicker”.

She told the court that Ms Parker’s death was “inevitable”.

“Once she fell and fractured her ribs I think it was inevitable that she was going to die from the aspiration pneumonia this time,” the geriatrician said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
Lyn Parker died following a hoist transfer at Tudor Avenue residential care home (Family handout/PA)
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
Lyn Parker died following a hoist transfer at Tudor Avenue residential care home (Family handout/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented