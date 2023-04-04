Mother guilty over death of girl, 2, told 999 operators: ‘I’m scared’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mother guilty over death of girl, 2, told 999 operators: ‘I’m scared’

By Press Association
Lola James (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Lola James (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

A mother found guilty over the death of her two-year-old daughter had told a 999 operator she was “really scared” while she described bruising to the toddler’s head and face.

Audio of Sinead James’s panicked phone call to the emergency services after finding Lola James injured and unconscious was released just after a jury at Swansea Crown Court retired to consider its verdicts.

James, 30, a mother of three, who was found guilty on Tuesday of causing or allowing Lola’s death, can be heard on the recording sobbing as she tells a call handler the youngster is unresponsive and her head and eyes appear bruised and swollen.

The prosecution told the court Lola had been subjected to a frenzied and brutal attack at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend, Kyle Bevan, just hours before on July 17 2020, and died four days later in hospital due to catastrophic brain damage.

Bevan, 31, was found guilty of murdering Lola, after claiming her injuries were caused by the family dog pushing her down the stairs.

During the two-minute clip, which was played to the jury during the course of the four-week trial, James said: “My partner, because I was in bed, was up with her.

“She’s fallen down the stairs she has, from the top of the stairs to the bottom, and her head’s all swollen and she’s bitten the top of her tongue off or something.”

“She moans when I try to wake her but her eyes are all swollen as well. I’m really scared,” she sobbed.

Asked what caused the fall, James said: “The bloody dog I had barged her and she just fell.”

Lola James death court case
Lola James (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

It was accepted that James was asleep at the time the assault is suspected to have taken place.

She said she believed Bevan’s account when he woke her at about 7.20am to tell her Lola had fallen down the stairs, but giving evidence said she began to doubt his story during her police interviews, as they showed her photos and videos Bevan had taken of Lola’s injuries on his mobile phone before he alerted her or the emergency services.

– Alison Bevan 999 call

Another 999 call played to the jury was that from Bevan’s mother Alison, who rang the emergency services at 7.29am.

Bevan had been trying to contact his mother since about 6.40am, when he first called her.

Since she was asleep, she did not pick up or respond to her son’s messages until 6.55am, when she told him to wake James and call for an ambulance.

Photos and a video sent to her by Bevan of Lola’s injuries made her believe the toddler needed urgent medical care.

Bevan asked his mother to call 999 at 7.28am, claiming his phone was unable to.

On the call, Ms Bevan can be heard telling the operator: “She’s a two-year-old that’s fallen down the stairs. She’s unconscious. They can’t wake her up.

“She’s got ADHD, she’s fallen from top to bottom of the stairs.

“Then she’s bit the end of her tongue because they’re not sure if she’s fitted. But she’s floppy. They can’t wake her up.”

She confirmed she was not with Lola, and said: “They just rang me because I’ve got credit on my phone, ring an ambulance now they said.”

The operator informed Ms Bevan that no credit is needed to ring an ambulance.

“They panicked I think,” she added.

“I don’t know the exact time, it must’ve just happened,” she said.

“The child woke up and she’s fallen down the stairs, apparently.

“There’s just a massive lump on her head.”

– Video of Lola unconscious

One of the more harrowing pieces of evidence to be shown to the jury was a 22-second clip Bevan had shot on his phone of Lola’s condition more than 30 minutes before he asked his mother to call for help.

The footage has been deemed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to be too graphic to release to the public.

In the short video, a topless Bevan could be seen from a side profile lifting the two-year-old from the sofa where she had been slumped and attempting to stand her on her feet.

The floppy, bruised and clearly unconscious girl does not respond and can be heard falling to the floor with a thud as Bevan lets her go.

Bevan then places Lola back on the sofa where she can be heard snoring, before he walks towards the propped-up phone saying “No. She’s gone. She’s gone.”

The video was sent to Ms Bevan at 6.58am.

By that time Bevan had already made a number of internet searches for information about babies suffering head injuries, including at 6.30am when he googled “my 2 year old child has just taken a bang to the head and gone all limp and snoring. What’s wrong”.

He had also taken and sent a number of images of Lola’s injuries, including of marks to her back and close-ups of her face, showing bruising and swelling to her head, eyes and lips.

– Police body-worn video

Footage taken from the body-worn video camera of a police officer attending the house on Princess Royal Way, Haverfordwest on July 17, shows Bevan repeating the claim Lola had fallen down the stairs after being knocked by the family dog.

Bevan can be seen in the 21-second clip talking to officers in the kitchen of the property.

He tells them: “Yeah, she took her flying like.

“It’s the only thing, I’ll be honest, that I feel partially responsible for, is the fact I was making her a bowl of cereal when it happened, I was making her breakfast.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
Lola James (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
Lola James (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee - and chance of fan rep on club…
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented