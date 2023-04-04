Activists face jail over Dartford Crossing bridge protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Activists face jail over Dartford Crossing bridge protest

By Press Association
Two Just Stop Oil protesters, Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker, scaled a bridge on the Dartford Crossing (Essex Police/PA)
Two Just Stop Oil protesters, Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker, scaled a bridge on the Dartford Crossing (Essex Police/PA)

Just Stop Oil said that the climate crisis is “more terrifying than 10 years in a British cell”, as two of its activists face jail over their protest at the Dartford Crossing which caused traffic gridlock.

Morgan Trowland, 40, and Marcus Decker, 34, were both found guilty of causing a public nuisance after they used ropes and other climbing equipment to scale the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.

Prosecutor Adam King said that police closed the bridge, which links the M25 in Essex and Kent, to traffic and that drivers were forced to use the tunnels instead.

He said the bridge was closed from 4am on October 17 last year to 9pm the following day.

Jurors found both defendants guilty, by unanimous verdicts, of causing a public nuisance following more than two hours of deliberation at Basildon Crown Court.

The pair have already spent more than five months in custody, having been remanded at their first appearance at Southend Magistrates’ Court on October 20.

Just Stop Oil protest
Two Just Stop Oil protesters Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker scaled the bridge on the Dartford Crossing, halting traffic for several hours (Essex Police/PA)

They face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and Judge Shane Collery KC said: “This court is considering custodial sentences.”

He added: “We’re dealing with significant nuisance that’s been caused.”

Sean Irish, of Just Stop Oil, said outside court: “Just Stop Oil will not stop because of a crackdown.

“The climate crisis is more terrifying than 10 years in a British cell.”

He said the verdicts were “quite disappointing”.

Mr Irish continued: “We’ve seen in the Old Bailey that a jury has the right to acquit based on a conscience, whether they were aware of that I don’t know, but it’s disappointing to see that they’ve come back with a guilty verdict.”

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said he welcomed the guilty verdicts.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “The right to protest cannot be allowed to outweigh the right of the law-abiding majority to go about their day free from selfish and antisocial disruption.

“We are cracking down on these guerilla tactics which cause misery for the majority.”

Essex Police said that those impacted by the traffic disruption included a “heavily pregnant woman who needed urgent medical help”.

Another person missed the funeral of their best friend of 35 years, the force said, and a business lost more than £160,000 in earnings.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow, who led the force’s response to the incident, said: “The actions of Trowland and Decker were incredibly dangerous; for themselves, for the officers who were tasked with dealing with them and for the many, many people whose lives were disrupted as a result.”

Prosecutor Mr King said that the protesters ascended to a point close to 200ft above the road and unfurled a “giant Just Stop Oil banner” and “rigged up hammocks and stayed there”.

“This closure caused gridlock for miles around throughout that period, which we say was the point,” said Mr King.

“It was because of the disruption that the incident made national news.”

He said the men came down at about 5.30pm on October 18 “with the help of police and a very tall cherry picker crane”, but the bridge was not reopened to traffic until later.

Trowland had said in evidence: “We climbed it (the bridge) to deliver a warning message, to put up a banner saying Just Stop Oil and to speak that message through interviews with journalists.”

Trowland, of Islington, north London, and Decker, 34, of no fixed address, denied causing a public nuisance but were both found guilty.

Judge Shane Collery KC remanded them in custody to be sentenced on April 13.

