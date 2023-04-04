Woman loses latest stage of fight over whether she won £10 or £1m on lottery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman loses latest stage of fight over whether she won £10 or £1m on lottery

By Press Association
A woman has lost the latest stage of a High Court fight over whether she is entitled to a National Lottery prize of £10 or £1 million (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A woman has lost the latest stage of a High Court fight over whether she is entitled to a National Lottery prize of £10 or £1 million.

Joan Parker-Grennan has sued National Lottery operator Camelot and says she should get £1 million.

Camelot disputes her claim and says it is liable to pay only £10.

Mrs Parker-Grennan had said there should be summary judgment in her favour because Camelot could not win at a trial.

A judge on Tuesday dismissed that application.

Mr Justice Jay had considered the latest stage of the dispute at a recent High Court hearing in London.

Lawyers told the judge how Joan Parker-Grennan had played online after buying an Instant Win Game ticket (Alamy/PA)

Lawyers told the judge how Mrs Parker-Grennan, from Boston, Lincolnshire, had played online after buying an Instant Win Game ticket for £5 on August 25 2015.

They said the premise of the game was that if a number in the “your numbers” section of the screen matched one in the winning numbers section, the two matching numbers would turn white, indicating that the player had won the prize “designated by those matching numbers”.

Camelot says that “at the point” Mrs Parker-Grennan bought her ticket, its computer system predetermined her prize to be £10.

But the judge was told that between August 25 and 26 2015 there had been a “technical issue” which could result in “different graphical animations” being displayed on some players’ screens.

Two numbers with a designated prize of £10 were highlighted on Mrs Parker-Grennan’s screen with a message saying: “Congratulations, you have won £10.”

But the judge heard that two other matching numbers – with a designated prize of £1 million – also appeared as a result of the technical issue.

Mrs Parker-Grennan, who was not at the High Court hearing, argued that there should be summary judgment in her favour because Camelot could not win.

Lawyers representing Camelot said Mrs Parker-Grennan’s summary judgment application should be dismissed.

They said there was a “real prospect” of Camelot winning at a trial.

Barrister Philip Hinks, who led Camelot’s legal team, argued that the operator was liable only to pay the “outcome of the ticket as predetermined” by Camelot’s computer system.

He said that was £10, not £1 million.

Mr Hinks said there was a “substantial” factual dispute concerning what outcome had been predetermined by Camelot’s computer system.

Barrister James Couser, who represented Mrs Parker-Grennan, had said there was “no real prospect of the claim being successfully defended”.

