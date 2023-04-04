Suspect in cafe attack that killed Russian blogger faces court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspect in cafe attack that killed Russian blogger faces court

By Press Association
Darya Trepova prior to a court session in the Basmanny District Court, in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Darya Trepova prior to a court session in the Basmanny District Court, in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

A woman suspected of involvement in a bombing that killed a Russian military blogger at a St Petersburg cafe should stay in custody for two months pending an investigation, a court in Moscow ruled on Tuesday.

The blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was an ardent supporter of the war in Ukraine and filed regular reports on the fighting from the front lines.

He was killed on Sunday as he led a discussion at a riverside cafe in the historic heart of St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city.

Russian authorities described the bombing as an act of terrorism and blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating it.

Police arrested 26-year-old St Petersburg resident Darya Trepova, who was seen on video moments before the blast presenting Mr Tatarsky with a statuette that is believed to have contained explosives.

Russia Cafe Explosion
Darya Trepova enters the Basmanny District Court, escorted by officers, in Moscow, Russia (AP Photo)

The Interior Ministry released a video in which Trepova told a police officer that she brought the bust to the cafe.

When asked who gave it to her, she said she would explain later. The circumstances under which Trepova spoke were unclear, including whether she was under duress.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee, which co-ordinates counterterrorism operations, said the bombing was “planned by Ukrainian special services”. It said Trepova was an “active supporter” of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Last year, she was arrested and spent 10 days in custody after taking part in an anti-war rally.

Ukrainian authorities did not directly respond to the accusation, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said in reference to the attack that he does not think about events in Russia, and his top adviser described the bombing as part of Russia’s internal turmoil.

While Trepova was arrested in St Petersburg, her case was sent to Moscow, where the headquarters of the country’s top investigative agencies are headquartered, in an apparent reflection of its high priority.

In a closed-doors hearing, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ordered Trepova to remain in custody until June 2 pending the investigation.

Russian law suggests a life sentence for terrorism-related crimes, but life terms are not handed down to women, who could instead face sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

According to Russian media reports, Trepova told investigators she was asked to deliver the bust, but did not know what was inside it.

The bombing injured 40 other people, 25 of whom have been admitted to hospital. It was the latest attack inside Russia on a high-profile pro-war figure.

Last year, a nationalist TV commentator was assassinated when a bomb exploded in her vehicle outside Moscow.

Tatarsky was the pen name of Maxim Fomin, who had accumulated more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram messaging app channel.

Mr Tatarsky, who joined separatists in eastern Ukraine after a Moscow-backed insurgency erupted there in 2014, fought on the front lines for years before turning to blogging.

Military bloggers have become increasingly visible in Russia, supporting the war but occasionally exposing flaws in Russian military strategy while the Kremlin has shut down independent media outlets and muzzled any criticism of the war.

